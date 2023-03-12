WATERLOO — Acres of open land surrounding Orange Elementary School will soon be sold by the plot for construction of what the president of the Cedar Valley Home Builders Association calls Waterloo’s largest residential development project in at least 20 years.

The first 64 of the eventual 240-250 lots of the Paradise Estates subdivision could become available as soon as the middle of April. CJ’s Construction, the land developer, hopes to wrap up the platting process this month, and sales would close around September, while groundwork gets underway and infrastructure is installed. The subdivision was approved by the Waterloo City Council in 2018.

“This is just going to increase the pie, and give people more options on where they want to live. This is a stone’s throw from VGM and MercyOne. Both employers are excited to have options when they recruit,” said Bob Manning, president of the Cedar Valley Home Builders Association, when plans were announced during the Cedar Valley Housing Conference at the Bien Venu Event Center in Cedar Falls earlier this month.

The 121-acre subdivision along Kimball Avenue – north, south and east of the school – is owned by Hope Martin “Buzz” Anderson.

“It’s a big need for Waterloo. It’s an area where the census found the population to be so high but you have no lots for sale,” said Cory Hodapp, owner of North Liberty-based CJ’s Construction.

CJ’s has been working with the city and Waterloo Community Schools to finalize plans, which will include a bus lane through the subdivision to alleviate Kimball Avenue traffic, a concern voiced by the Orange Neighborhood Association.

The future single-family homes could be anything from ranch and two-story houses to split foyers with decent-sized backyards and parking for two or three cars. Waterloo city documents describe the first 64 lots being 14,057 to 21,787 square feet.

Melissa Hodapp, company broker, anticipates the lots being sold in the $70,000 to $90,000 range with houses that would later be built and sold for upwards of $350,000.

“It will be a nice walkable subdivision with cul de sacs,” she said, adding it was a project that “a couple other people had tried to take on and do some things with.” She said CJ’s was able to make it happen with the help of various stakeholders whom she described as great to work with.

The company does not anticipate developing any of the lots on its own. If it does, the plan would include few of them. Most of the company’s work can be found in and around Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.

The southern edge of Waterloo has continued to see growth around the Isle Casino and Lost Island Themepark & Waterpark. In fact, the Lost Island franchise sold Western Home Communities 53 acres at the corner of La Porte and East Shaulis roads for future senior and elderly housing.

Photos: Upper Iowa wrestlers at the NCAA DII championships at Cedar Rapids NCAA DII Nationals 1 NCAA DII Nationals 2 NCAA DII Nationals 3 NCAA DII Nationals 4 NCAA DII Nationals 5 NCAA DII Nationals 6 NCAA DII Nationals 7 NCAA DII Nationals 8 NCAA DII Nationals 9