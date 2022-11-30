Lost Island's Volkanu ride receives award

WATERLOO — Lost Island Theme Park's 4D dark ride has received an award for innovation.

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions honored Lost Island with its Brass Ring Award for best major ride/attraction for the ride Volkanu: Quest for the Golden Idol.

The interactive ride, built by Sally Dark Rides, is housed inside the park's volcano structure in the fire realm at Lost Island. Guests line up in a cave to learn the details of their quest from a shaman who sends adventurers to defeat the monster Volkanu. Once aboard vehicles, riders are equipped with thermal blasters to battle creatures.

WATCH NOW: Spinning, flying and flipping through Waterloo's new theme park Courier staff headed to Lost Island Themepark Tuesday to check out the rides at the newly opened attraction, each finding their sweet spot in one of its five themed worlds.

“Guest response to Volkanu has already been overwhelmingly positive,” Eric Bertch, general manager of Lost Island Themepark said in a news release. “Many are surprised that such an amazing ride experience even exists here in Iowa. We were incredibly lucky to have Sally help create this unique ride concept with us and are thrilled that riders cannot get enough.”

Derek Perry from American Coaster Enthusiasts, the world’s largest club of ride enthusiasts, said, “Volkanu is one of the most immersive interactive rides that I have ever experienced! Combining exhilarating vehicle movements with impressive theming, this awesome family attraction is a must-ride. The mix of practical effects and three-dimensional imagery was unlike anything I have ever seen, and I cannot wait to ride it again!”

The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards are symbols of excellence and achievement in the global attractions industry. This is the second international honor for Volkanu. In September, Amusement Today announced the ride won the coveted Golden Ticket Award for Best New Family Attraction of 2022.