Lost Island Waterpark KOA resort wins national award

The Bamboo Ridge convenience store at the KOA Waterloo / Lost Island campground in Waterloo, Iowa is pictured this 2012 photo. The campground has about 40 sites available for the 2014 Fourth of July weekend, as many other campgrounds are fully or partially closed due to flooding.

WATERLOO -- The Lost Island Waterpark KOA Resort Campground has earned the 2022 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award. Those awards were presented Nov. 16 at KOA’s Annual International Convention in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The KOA Founder’s Award is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA quality review.

The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. 

