Lost Island Themepark opening soon, but later in June than planned

WATERLOO — The new Lost Island Themepark will open its gates June 18, a little later than originally planned after multiple factors caused setbacks for the business.

Owner Eric Bertch said the last hurdle before welcoming patrons to the 159-acre park at 2600 E. Shaulis Road is waiting for final safety inspections of buildings and rides.

All but three of the rides will be ready for opening day. The flume ride, carousel and launch coaster are expected to debut at later dates.

The flume, described on Lost Island’s web site as “an island spin on the traditional log ride,” was damaged in a March 11 fire. The fire burned a shelter building that included the ride’s control panel and loading platform.

The building, which had electrical service, contained kerosene heaters that were being used to cure concrete. It appears the heaters ignited a blanket, according to Bertch.

At the time, he said the fire would not delay the overall opening of the theme park. But it has impacted the timeline for the ride. Bertch said the ride will not be open during the park’s freshman year and instead begin operating in 2023.

The other two rides are expected to open much sooner.

Bertch said the company in charge of the carousel has been slow and “giving excuses” on why parts aren’t being delivered. He noted that they’re in talks with the company daily and hope the carousel ride will be open by July 4.

The theme park is also waiting for the commission of its launch coaster. Verification that the large green roller coaster is safe is done through testing of the ride and hundreds of sensors. He’s hoping the ride will be ready sometime in July.

The park also is facing a challenge hiring enough workers, Bertch said.

“We have barely enough (staff) to operate 10 to 6, seven days a week,” Bertch said, in reference to the hours of Lost Island’s nearby water park. “It will likely be less because we are so lacking in staff.”

Bertch said the park still needs about 100 workers for food and beverage service, as well as ride operations. Management is meeting Friday to discuss potential new hours of operation due to the worker shortage.

He was expecting more community interest in the jobs being offered. Unfortunately, Bertch added, the park missed the deadline for hiring international workers because it had to be done six months in advance.

A press release said anyone who has purchased advance tickets for the theme park has been contacted via email with further instructions.

“We are very excited and appreciate the patience,” Bertch said.

The company is also announcing some good news about its other property. Lost Island Waterpark was rated the second-best water park in the country by USA Today for the second year in a row. The water park was beat out by the same competitor as last year – Aquatica Orlando. Lost Island was voted the top outdoor water park in the country in 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0