Lost Island Themepark is ready for crowds

Lost Island Themepark, located on 159 acres at 2600 E. Shaulis Road, opened in mid-June with a few hundred people coming through the gates on the first day.

“It was a planned soft opening to get staff up to speed, and also with new equipment we were going to have some hiccups here and there,” said Gary Bertch, a member of the family that operates the new theme park and its sister water park across the street.

“We’ve been in the low hundreds, and we’re hoping to increase that. The rides are reliable. We are starting to push the advertising now,” he said.

The park is home to an array of rides, ranging from a roller coaster so intense that it can suck the cell phone out of your shorts pocket — as it did for a Courier reporter on a recent visit — to a slow-and-easy Ferris wheel with a fantastic view of the entire park.

Playgrounds for the smaller children — and seating for their parents — also are abundant.

Visitors to the park are greeted with five colorful worlds to explore. Each land features its own characters and backstory that patrons can learn about from educational art and artifacts, such as a daVinci-like flying machine, while they queue up for the rides.

Paths wind through Udara, the air element world that hosts the purple Nopuko air coaster, the Skyborne drop tower and the Amara Aviators flight ride.

The water realm, Awa, includes an island on a 30-acre manmade lake that is home to the park’s Ferris wheel.

The centerpiece of the fire land, Mura, is a Volkanu, an interactive ride set inside a volcano.

Tamariki, the spirit land, is geared for young children with a large playground and scaled-down versions of some of the other rides.

The park’s second roller coaster — the green Matugani launch coaster — and a carousel weren’t open as of last week because of supply chain issues. Bertch said the rides should be ready to go later this year.

Another attraction — the Yuta Falls flume ride — won’t be open this year because of a winter fire that damaged the control panel. It should be completed by opening day 2023, he said.

Bertch said Lost Island continues to accept applications for people looking to work at the theme park.

The park is open daily during the summer until Aug. 21. After that, it will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September, according to the park’s online schedule.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate and range from $45 to $49 depending on the day of the week. Parking is $10 per day and $15 for oversized vehicles.

In addition to the theme park and Lost Island Waterpark, the family also operates the Bamboo Ridge Campground, Monaleo Adventure Golf and Monaleo’s Speedway go-cart track, all located in the same area.

