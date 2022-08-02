 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lost Island Theme Park topic of Windows on Waterloo presentation

Lost Island Theme Park Main Gate

The Lost Island Themepark main gate.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — The public is invited to join the Waterloo Community Foundation on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to hear from Eric Bertch about the Lost Island Theme Park.

Community members may join this free Windows on Waterloo Zoom presentation by contacting the Foundation’s program manager Paige Price at paige.price@wloocommunityfoundation.org. The foundation offers the educational series to highlight community organizations and the good work that they do.

