Lost Island Theme Park topic of Windows on Waterloo presentation

WATERLOO — The public is invited to join the Waterloo Community Foundation on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to hear from Eric Bertch about the Lost Island Theme Park.
Community members may join this free Windows on Waterloo Zoom presentation by contacting the Foundation’s program manager Paige Price at paige.price@wloocommunityfoundation.org. The foundation offers the educational series to highlight community organizations and the good work that they do.
If selected, it will be the sixth consecutive year in which they’ve made the list, going up against competition like Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, SeaWorld’s Aquatica, Holiday World’s Splashin’ Safari, Noah’s Ark Waterpark, and Dollywood’s Splash Country. In 2020, it landed in the No. 1 spot and at No. 2 in 2021.