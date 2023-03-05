WATERLOO — You might say the construction and 2022 opening of the Lost Island Theme Park was a bit of a roller coaster ride.

A fire kept the flume ride offline, supply chain issues kept the launch coaster grounded and delayed the park’s opening by a week, and road construction meant a few too many twists and turns to get to the park.

All of that made for a tough first season, said park owner Eric Bertch, whose family also owns nearby attraction Lost Island Waterpark.

“We had our sights set much higher than last season,” Bertch said. “The plan was always to see comparable attendance to (the opening day of) the water park,” which turned a profit in its opening year in 2001.

But the world looked a lot different on opening day 2020 than it did in 2001. No one could have predicted the early 2020 global pandemic that brought the world to a screeching halt, bottle-necking supply chains and driving construction costs skyward.

Construction of the 159-acre theme park, estimated at $100 million, began in the fall of 2019. As the pandemic hit, the park’s projected budget took a gut punch.

“The cost of the project went way over our intended red-line top end,” Bertch said, and less-than-expected attendance in the park’s opening season meant a “sizable and significant operating loss,” Bertch said. By August last year, every day but one showed an operating loss.

Despite early pitfalls, Bertch is optimistic for the 2023 season. He’s got good reasons to be.

Two of the park’s featured rides, delayed last year, will be ready for riders on opening day.

Thrill coaster Matugani is “definitely going to be 100 percent operating,” Bertch said. “We’ve put the stamp on it for commissioning.” Aptly called a launch coaster, Matugani shoots riders skyward from zero to 60 mph in mere seconds. Coaster enthusiasts and thrill seekers have been waiting for this one, Bertch noted.

SuperFlume, a water ride, will be fully operational as well. The ride’s opening was delayed after a March 2022 fire destroyed a 1,500-square-foot queue building as well as the flume ride’s control panel.

“Nothing like a little theme park fire to bring traffic to a standstill,” Bertch said in a Twitter post at the time.

The cause of the fire was a blanket set ablaze by a temporary heating unit.

The completion of road construction that created barriers to the park last year also will help boost attendance, Bertch said. The project at U.S. Highway 218 and Shaulis Road, set to be complete this spring, includes raising the road to install a bridge to let nearby creek water run under the road, and adding a roundabout, additional traffic lights and left-turning lanes into nearby attractions, according to Waterloo city officials.

“We are in regular conversations with the city and they assure us the road will be open,” Bertch said.

The 2023 season opens Memorial Day weekend. Beginning in June, park-goers can expect live entertainment six days a week and extended park hours on Friday and Saturday nights until 9:30 p.m. Those extended hours run through July.

With last year’s barriers out of the way and some new offerings, Bertch is certain the park will pick up speed this year. He’s hoping folks will take notice and attendance will double over last year.

Industry leaders have already taken notice. In September last year, Amusement Today awarded Lost Island Theme Park the Golden Ticket Award for Best New Family Attraction of 2022.

Meanwhile, Lost Island Waterpark continues to rake in awards. It has been named by USA Today as one of the top 10 water parks in the county — earning the No. 1 spot for more than five consecutive years.

In February, Bertch got an early start on hiring park staff to accommodate the projected increase in attendance at both parks.

“We’ve posted on social (media) that we’re starting the hiring process. We wanted to have a good bump between the parks and start toward the 325 positions that need filled,” he said. “It’s a long road, but what we’ve tried to do is make an effort to start the process as early as possible. We’re reaching out to a broad section of the market and outlying communities.”

Bertch also made use of a pilot program of international employees who come in via work visas “to help supplement the local workforce. We’ll be leaning on those folks more in the future,” he said, noting “it’s very challenging to find enough help in our area. It’s a problem here and across the United States.”

As traffic to the theme park heats up, so has interest in the area for other businesses. In November, the Waterloo Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval to rezone 3.46 acres near the theme park to allow a Des Moines-based restaurant Jethro’s BBQ to be built there. The area is currently zoned as an agricultural district but would have to be zoned as a planned commercial district to move the project forward.

City documents note the rezoning would bring commercial use to the tourism destination of the theme and water parks, as well as the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo off of U.S. Highway 218. Jethro’s BBQ currently has seven locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Altoona, Johnston, Waukee and Ames.

The development of Jethro’s BBQ near the Lost Island Theme Park is the tip of the iceberg for the park’s long-term economic impact on the Cedar Valley, Tavis Hall, Experience Waterloo executive director and Black Hawk County supervisor said in a previous Courier story.

According to a 2019 study, the opening of Lost Island Theme Park will boost the local economy to the tune of about $32 million a year. That includes $6 million for food and beverage, $5 million for retail, $4 million for overnight lodging and $2 million for recreation.

The Bertch family is betting on it, one thrilling ride at a time.

“We’re really excited to bring this completed project to the area and just are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the park again this year,” Bertch said.

The Lost Island Theme Park season opens Memorial Day weekend. Go to www.thelostisland.com for the park schedule and ticket information.