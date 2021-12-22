Lost Island Theme Park gives sneak peak of a major attraction under construction

WATERLOO — Plans have been unveiled for an immersive attraction at the new Lost Island Theme Park, which is on track to open this summer.

Volkanu — Quest for the Golden Idol, one of the first major attractions to debut at the park, is under construction.

The ride will be housed inside the park’s large, iconic volcano structure just west of the park entrance. Volkanu is the park’s anchor attraction, custom designed by Sally Dark Rides. This thrilling dark ride appeals to the competitive spirit in guests of all ages. The powerful storytelling seamlessly intertwines with Lost Island’s mythical island theme, showcasing the element of fire in tremendous grandeur.

The attraction will feature state-of-the-art, multi-level gameplay technology. Riders will experience a four-minute show full of interactive 3D imagery, dynamic scenery, animatronic figures and dazzling special effects.

“At Sally, we strive to create immersive, engaging experiences for families. That’s what made our partnership with Lost Island Theme Park a perfect fit,” John Wood, CEO and chairman of Sally Dark Rides, said in a news release. “There’s incredible thematic storytelling in this park. It’s truly going to transport families into a magical land. We’re focusing on every detail of Volkanu to bring that story to life for guests to enjoy for years to come.”

Designed to create a seamless experience with the park’s mythical island theme, the ride is inspired by the great god of fire Volkanu, a legendary bestial being of molten rock living deep inside Lost Island. The experience will take riders on a thrill-packed adventure to locate the sacred Ora-Tika statue, responsible for keeping Volkanu dormant, and return it to the altar to restore peace to the island. Guests will be equipped with a powerful thermal blaster as they battle with the minions of Volkanu and head to the Temple of Fire to return the statue to its altar.

“The team at Sally is the best of the best. They’ve created a thrill-packed adventure ride with Volkanu that’s sure to become a fan-favorite at Lost Island,” Eric Bertch, owner of Lost Island Waterpark, said in the release. “The new theme park builds on the magic we created with our water park for an all-new, immersive experience. With rides like Volkanu and many more to come, we can’t wait to see the excitement on families’ faces on opening day.”

The 159-acre Lost Island Theme Park is under construction across Shaulis Road from the Lost Island Waterpark and Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo. For years the Bertch family has been developing expansion plans to transform their Waterloo location from a regional water park to a destination resort by transforming 159 acres of farmland into a brand-new theme park.

The masterplan developed by BDR Design Group of Cincinnati shows the park divided into five “realms” that have backstories and elements that tie together. Each realm will include a variety of rides and attractions designed to immerse guests in the stories of those lands.

Installation of Volkanu began in October. The dark ride is slated to debut at the park’s grand opening in 2022.

