Lost Island Theme Park general manager talks about its first months of operations

WATERLOO — As Lost Island’s first season is in its final month, the theme park’s general manager is working to address public feedback.

Eric Bertch was the speaker Wednesday for this month’s Windows on Waterloo, an educational series about what’s happening in the city organized by the Waterloo Community Foundation.

Lost Island Themepark’s opening date was June 18 – a week later than expected due to supply chain issues and a shortage of labor. The park’s season ends Aug. 28, according to its website.

Bertch said most feedback he’s heard has been positive, but criticism on social media sites like Facebook have made the rounds across the community.

One frequent comment is that many rides weren’t operating when people visited the park. Bertch said all but two rides have been operational since the beginning of July: the launch coaster and the flume ride.

The launch coaster’s delay is due to supply chain issues. The flume ride’s opening has been delayed by a March fire. The launch coaster could open by the last week of the season. The flume ride will open next year.

“We are all bombarded with information so much … and people are going to hear what they want,” Bertch said. “There will always be people you can’t change their mind. … We continue to push out the message that (the rides) are running and hope the misconceptions die out before next season.”

Bertch admitted he and his team made some mistakes on how they marketed the park’s opening. He didn’t want to advertise the park as fully ready and then have people show up and be disappointed.

“We were very careful to temper that, and we probably went overboard the wrong way,” Bertch said. “This year is a year for learning.”

Both the public and Bertch’s team recognize that the number of visitors is not what was expected. Bertch said he thought attendance would be similar to Lost Island Waterpark’s numbers in 2001 – making a profit in its opening year.

Bertch said the world is very different than it was 20 years ago with a pandemic, high construction costs and a bottle-necked supply chain. He said the park has broke even one day so far this season. However, it is able to survive a season of losses and he hopes to double attendance next year.

Other comments making the rounds criticized the lack of shade and the cost of parking.

Lost Island Waterpark doesn’t charge for parking. The theme park charges $10. Bertch said the reason is the water park’s lot is small, and the cost of parking at the theme park could incentivize people to carpool to take up less space.

This triggered discussion of a shuttle. The parks offer a park-hopper pass between the theme and water parks, but they are about a half-mile apart. The challenge is that the water park doesn’t charge for parking while the theme park does. In order to provide a shuttle, the water park would have to charge for parking, too.

As for lack of shade, Bertch said trees have been planted at the theme park and are still growing, but a lack of rain and high temperatures have delayed progress. He asked people to be patient.