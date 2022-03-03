Lost Island seeking theme park workers

WATERLOO -- Lost Island is preparing for its grand opening this summer for its brand-new immersive theme park. Hiring for both Lost Island Waterpark and Lost Island Themepark is happening now.

Hiring fairs will be held from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Isle Casino Hotel, Salon D - Ballroom, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at College Square Mall, Cedar Falls.

They will be hiring over 600 team members between the two parks.

You can also apply online by visiting: www.thelostisland.com/jobs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0