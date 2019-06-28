{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A local water park used to getting national recognition made another splash Friday.

Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo was named the No. 2 Best Outdoor Water Park in the country in USA Today's "10 Best Readers' Choice 2019," released Friday.

Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana, garnered the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row, according to USA Today.

"This is the third year in a row that we've been on that list," said Lost Island general manager Eric Bertch. "Obviously we'd like to beat out our nemesis in Indiana someday."

Bertch said it'll be tough: Splashin' Safari is essentially Lost Island's bigger cousin, a family-owned operation with a larger population base from which to draw those elusive "reader votes."

But Lost Island's multi-year season ticket holders prove the park's fewer users still love what they do, he said.

"Lost island has a pretty loyal fan base; we have thousands of season pass holders who are multiple-year pass holders who we see on a regular basis here," he said. "Season pass holders really take ownership of this place. This is their vacation spot."

A panel of judges narrowed the nation's outdoor water parks to a list of 20, and readers chose the top 10.

The USA Today article noted that Lost Island "park-goers can take the plunge at Lost Soul Falls, catch a wave in Tsunami Bay, float the Kailahi River, play some volleyball in Blue Iguana Lagoon or ride one of the world's only hydromagnetic water coasters, Wailua Kapua."

Bertch said the only criticism of his park is that a new ride hasn't been added in the last few years. He attributed that to a plateauing of ticket sales.

"A new ride will be coming if we can get a few extra people in the door," he said. "We try to do what we can to keep the park new, providing new services."

Lost Island is currently open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and a day pass bought online is $26.40 plus tax for those over 48 inches tall. More information can be found at thelostisland.com.

The full list of the Top 10 outdoor water parks:

1. Splashin' Safari Water Park - Santa Claus, Ind.

2. Lost Island Waterpark - Waterloo, Iowa

3. Dollywood's Splash Country - Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

4. Cowabunga Bay - Henderson, Nev.

5. Aquatica Orlando - Orlando

6. Schlitterbahn New Braunfels - New Braunfels, Texas

7. Water World - Denver

8. Rapids Water Park - Riviera Beach, Fla.

9. Adventure Island - Tampa

10. Hurricane Harbor - Austell, Ga.

