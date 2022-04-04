Lost Island in running for USA Today ranking

WATERLOO – Lost Island Waterpark & Adventure Golf & Go-Karts is in the running for a spot in USA Today’s 2022 Top 10 Outdoor Water Parks.

If selected, it will be the sixth consecutive year in which they’ve made the list, going up against competition like Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, SeaWorld’s Aquatica, Holiday World’s Splashin’ Safari, Noah’s Ark Waterpark, and Dollywood’s Splash Country. In 2020, it landed in the No. 1 spot and at No. 2 in 2021.

“We are honored to be nominated again for such a prestigious contest,” said Marketing Manager Lori Thureson. “We appreciate everyone’s support to vote. Being part of this contest and earning that national recognition helps to bring more tourism to the Cedar Valley and to Iowa.”

Located south of Crossroads Mall, Lost Island is celebrating 22 years in business. The park has added seven major attractions, three food and beverage locations, and 27 cabanas since opening in 2001. According to Thureson, Lost Island is currently focusing on its new theme park — set to open this summer — but hasn’t forgotten the water park by any means.

“The primary focus this year is to get the brand-new Lost Island Theme Park up and running, but we do have plans to expand the water park in the near future,” she said.

Tickets for the new theme park will go on sale starting June 10, but Thureson stated that they hope to do a soft opening depending on the weather.

Voting has started on the water park contest, and people can do so once per day through April 25 at: bit.ly/VoteForLostIsland2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0