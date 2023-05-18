WATERLOO — Lost Island Waterpark has again been voted as one of USA Today’s Top 10 outdoor water parks.

The park came in No. 3 in the 2023 reader's choice survey.

Since 2018 USA Today has ranked Lost Island Waterpark in the list. The park is opening for its 22nd season June 2, with hours daily from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Attendance has continued to grow.

This year the water park has added a daily mermaid appearance as well as additonal catering locations to cabanas and villas. This feature will service guests as they lounge in their private space.

Lost Island is ranked for its reputation as a safe and clean destination for family entertainment. Lifeguards are trained by nationally acclaimed Ellis & associates exceeding performance audits.

The park features a wavepool, lazy river, toddler and children areas, gift shop, multiple food and beverage locations.

Lost Island Parks added a themepark last year that is opening May 20. Details are at thelostisland.com.

