Losing patience, CF HRC begged city in August for help: 'We will not continue serving a commission that exists in name only'

“If the commission decided to take a course of action, I expect that action to be carried out” going forward, Green said.

He also said he would ask a to-be-formed human rights task force to look into creating an Office for Human Rights, though he noted “the council would need to know a lot more before making a decision which would add another bureaucratic layer to government and cost to the taxpayers.”

Waseskuk, appointed amid what she called a “chain of resignations” in July, said she signed the letter just a month into her time on the commission “in solidarity” with other commissioners. She resigned in December after no action was taken to address the letter.

“Although I had not served for very long at that point, I was aware of the real frustrations among many of the commissioners as well as the longstanding frustrations of inaction and/or delayed action in Cedar Falls,” Waseskuk said.

Randle said “none” of the commission’s proposed events ended up occurring.

“That’s when I realized that the city liaison and the city served as gatekeepers to real change,” she said. “Too often were racial injustice items just an agenda item.”