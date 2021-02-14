Losing patience, CF HRC begged city in August for help: 'We will not continue serving a commission that exists in name only'

CEDAR FALLS — Refusing to provide training to investigate discrimination complaints. Stymying a proposed business survey on recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce. Advising, incorrectly, that the City Council would have to sign off on a town hall intended to help guide the commission’s work.
All of those concerns and more were listed in a letter members of the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission wrote to the mayor in August. It was recently shared with The Courier and details how attempts by the commission to engage with the community on highly-charged racial issues were “derailed” by city staff.
The nine-page letter — sent to Mayor Rob Green on Aug. 6 — was signed by five commission members, four of whom are no longer on the commission: Jeff Zaputil, who had served as chair; Andrew Morse, the commission’s vice-chair at the time; Kei-Che Randle, who served as education subcommittee chair until last fall; and Angela Waseskuk, who resigned in December.
Willie Barney, one of the commission’s remaining two Black members, is the only person to sign the letter who stayed on.
“At this juncture, we are taking some steps forward and have gotten some momentum,” he said. “We are not where we would like to be, but I’m hopeful.”
Barney, recently named commission chair after Nicole Winther resigned last month, said that hope is tempered, however.
“I’m thankful with the discussion and progress that has been made, but I’m very aware of how much further the commission and the city needs to go to ensure we have a welcoming community void of injustice and responsive when those issues arise,” Barney said.
Green wrote his own letter in response to questions from The Courier, noting some issues — such as a new staff liaison and a “better grasp of parliamentary procedure” — are being resolved.
“I’m confident the commission is on a productive track now, after the dramatic turmoil of the past several months,” Green wrote.
The August letter notes “longstanding and unresolved concerns regarding the operational effectiveness of the commission,” including:
- The city was unable to properly train commissioners on how to investigate complaints. There was confusion about whether the training should come from the city or from the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, and liaison Colleen Sole unable to resolve the issue. Morse, the chair, said the lack of training left him unable to investigate a complaint in November 2019, according to the letter.
- After Grow Cedar Valley asked for the group to commission a survey of Cedar Falls businesses for an economic inclusion effort, commissioners sent a draft to the city in October 2019. But it wasn’t shared with the City Council until a May retreat. In June, Sole said the draft survey wasn’t “specific” enough, showed “favor” to particular businesses, that the expense “would not pass accounting guidelines” and that it needed a more concrete purpose.
- In June, Randle planned an “action-focused town hall on racial trauma” in August to help guide the commission’s work. But commissioners say Sole told them the City Council would have to vote on the town hall before it could take place, which they contend wasn’t true, and that guidance was never received from the city on whether they would be required to hold it virtually or in person.
- In the summer of 2018, Morse and Randle began planning a series of “feedback gathering sessions,” meeting in October of that year with University of Northern Iowa students and instructor Belinda Creighton-Smith on developing a roundtable on mental health. But the group said Sole objected to the roundtable because the topic is a “tough issue in the Cedar Valley.” She suggested the details hadn’t been worked out, and in the fall of 2019 told the commission it would not move forward because the city was now focusing on “economic inclusion.”
Commissioners also bemoaned that minutes weren’t posted online, meetings were canceled by staff and vacancies weren’t filled in a timely manner. They asked for “a conversation with (Green) and staff designees” to go over concerns in detail.
“The continuation of problematic behaviors strongly suggest no improvements are willing to be made,” commissioners wrote.
Among the suggested improvements in the letter were appointing a new liaison to the commission; allowing the commission to hold its roundtable discussions and town hall; supporting the business survey; splitting the human rights commission into two entities to continue both investigations and advocacy; and considering creation of a city Office for Human Rights with “at least one full-time staff person” to lead programming.
“We are ready to chart a new course for progress in advancing human and civil rights,” commissioners wrote. “However, we will not continue serving a commission that exists in name only.”
At the time, the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission was charged in city code with investigating discrimination complaints that arose in the city — a mission that was changed late last year.
Green said after receiving the letter he had conversations with the then-chair and vice-chair of the commission. He particularly hit upon the concern about a “lack of agency” the commission felt.
“If the commission decided to take a course of action, I expect that action to be carried out” going forward, Green said.
He also said he would ask a to-be-formed human rights task force to look into creating an Office for Human Rights, though he noted “the council would need to know a lot more before making a decision which would add another bureaucratic layer to government and cost to the taxpayers.”
Waseskuk, appointed amid what she called a “chain of resignations” in July, said she signed the letter just a month into her time on the commission “in solidarity” with other commissioners. She resigned in December after no action was taken to address the letter.
“Although I had not served for very long at that point, I was aware of the real frustrations among many of the commissioners as well as the longstanding frustrations of inaction and/or delayed action in Cedar Falls,” Waseskuk said.
Randle said “none” of the commission’s proposed events ended up occurring.
“That’s when I realized that the city liaison and the city served as gatekeepers to real change,” she said. “Too often were racial injustice items just an agenda item.”
Morse, the commission’s former vice chair who resigned last year, said his goal on the commission was initially to “steward progress ... toward a truly diverse, inclusive and welcoming community,” but said he didn’t wish to speak on the matter when contacted by a reporter.
“The letter was sent by a majority of the commissioners and was written to help all of us lead and serve together for a stronger Cedar Falls,” Morse said.
Green said he “took the problems” the August letter presented “to heart.”
“I ask that the public give this newly reformed commission a chance to get its feet under them,” he said. “The commissioners are volunteer neighbors who have been asked to carry out a very challenging task — one that’s the result of several hundred years of systemic racial injustice.”