Loras College announces Spring Dean's List

DUBUQUE -- Loras College has named the following students to the Dean’s List: Abigail Balong, Cedar Falls; Dallas Blackburn, Kolten Crawford and Isabelle Werner, all of Dysart; Wyatt Kelly, Hudson; Nicholas Reiter, Independence; Dawson Charley, Janesville; Alexus Jensen, Jesup; Isabella Douglas, Erin Rankin, Emily Surma, all of Waverloo; Celina Feldhake, Maxwell Rutledge, both of Waverly. A student must earn a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to be recognized.
Photos: 2022 Sturgis Falls Celebration and Parade
Sturgis Falls Parade 12
The AMVETS American carries a large American flag at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 17
Audri Hicks of Cedar Falls, 5, smiles as she walks out of the fun house at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 24
The Cedar Falls Lions Club at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 19
Riders circle around in the Zipper ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 12
Riders enjoy the Tornado carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 21
Riders enjoy the Tornado carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 1
The Union Baptist Crusaders drumline performs at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 30
The Ruby Gymnastics Academy float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 22
SlideShow Bob performs at the Gateway Park Stage at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 3
Kids enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 23
Kids dance as SlideShow Bob performs at the Gateway Park Stage at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 1
Kids enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 4
Riders circle around in the Ferris Wheel at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 8
Riders enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 13
Kids play a water race game at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 20
Riders enjoy the Tornado carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 11
Riders enjoy the Tornado carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 28
The Cedar Falls High School Marching Band at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 2
Tommy Hawk of the Waterloo Black Hawks waves to the crowd at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 22
The Cedar Falls Municipal Band performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 14
Kids play a carnival game at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 9
The Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 18
The crowd watches as Cedar Falls Fire Department Engine 501 rolls through the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 14
The UnityPoint Health float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 9
Riders enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 26
A child covers his ears as a large truck rolls through the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 31
The North Star Community Services float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 21
Zounds the One Man Band and Kinetic Entertainment performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 5
The Cedar Falls High School robotics team float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 27
The University of Northern Iowa New Horizons Band performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 2
Kids jump on trampolines during the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 17
Plenty of people marched in the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 6
Kids ride bumper cars at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 7
Kids ride bumper cars at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 25
The Nazareth Lutheran Church float at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 6
Mayor Rob Green waves to the crowds at The Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 7
The Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Fri
Kids play a carnival game at the Sturgis Falls Celebration on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 11
The Second Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 5
Riders circle around in the Ferris Wheel at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 16
A girl in the UnityPoint Health float blows bubbles at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 10
Riders enjoy a carnival ride at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 20
Zounds the One Man Band and Kinetic Entertainment performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 29
The Ruby Gymnastics Academy float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 13
The Taylor Veterinary Hospital float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 3
The Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 4
The Cedar Falls Dance Team at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade
Zounds the One Man Band and Kinetic Entertainment performs at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 16
Kids pile out of the fun house at the Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 10
The AMVETS Post 49 color guard at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 23
Peet Junior High cheerleading performs at the Sturgis Falls Parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Carnival 18
The Sturgis Falls Celebration carnival on Friday evening in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 8
The Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls Parade 15
The UnityPoint Health float at the Sturgis Falls parade on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
