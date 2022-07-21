 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loras College announces Spring Dean's List

DUBUQUE -- Loras College has named the following students to the Dean’s List: Abigail Balong, Cedar Falls; Dallas Blackburn, Kolten Crawford and Isabelle Werner, all of Dysart; Wyatt Kelly, Hudson; Nicholas Reiter, Independence; Dawson Charley, Janesville; Alexus Jensen, Jesup; Isabella Douglas, Erin Rankin, Emily Surma, all of Waverloo; Celina Feldhake, Maxwell Rutledge, both of Waverly. A student must earn a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to be recognized.

