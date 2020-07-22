Loose bison reported west of Hudson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON — Law enforcement is urging people to be on the lookout for a rogue bison roaming the roads west of Hudson.

The Hudson Police Department in a Facebook post indicated there had been reports of a loose bison spotted Friday on Watters Road and Monday night on Zaneta Road near Black Hawk Creek.

“If you are traveling in these areas please be on the lookout for this animal, especially at night,” the department said. “Bison are typically dark colored and may be hard to see at night.

“Due to current crop conditions, officers have been unable to corral or capture the bison and have been unsuccessful in locating the animal’s owner,” the post continued.

Hudson police said anyone spotting the animal should remain in their vehicle and notify the Black Hawk County dispatch center. Bison should be considered unpredictable and dangerous.

Sheriff Tony Thompson said his department received a call for service for a bison spotted in the 7000 block of Zaneta Road but was unable to locate the animal.

Deputies checked with area farmers known to raise bison but none of them indicated they were missing an animal, Thompson said.

