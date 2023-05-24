WAVERLY — Joanna Longwe of Nairobi, Kenya, and Chandler Njus of Fredericksburg will deliver the student messages at the Wartburg College Commencement on Sunday, May 28.

Based on nominations from their peers and in consultation with faculty and staff, Wartburg College President Rebecca Neiduski invited the seniors to give the remarks on behalf of the class of 2023 at the ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Hoover Fieldhouse & Track in the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center.

“Joanna and Chandler received strong support from students, faculty and staff on campus and represent the breadth of experiences, majors and identities within our graduating class,” Neiduski said.

Longwe, a computer science major with a data analytics minor, has accepted a position as a software developer at VGM Group in Waterloo following graduation. At Wartburg, Longwe, who is a Davis United World College Scholar, has served as a resident assistant in Clinton Hall, vice president of the Chess Club, the social event coordinator for the Scholar’s Council and the social media coordinator for the African Representative Council.

She also has actively participated in the college’s Ambassador program, was vice president of the Computer Science Club and an active member of the Black Student Union and International Club. During her first years at Wartburg, she was a member of Hope Overflow, the college’s worship band. She also was inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success.

Njus, an elementary education major with endorsements in reading, math and middle school, will teach fourth grade at North Fayette Valley Schools in Elgin beginning this fall. At Wartburg, he served as a percussion section leader for the wind ensemble. He also served as treasurer of the college’s Drumline and was a member of Ritterchor, a tenor and bass ensemble.

As co-president of the Ambassadors program, he played a vital role in the restructuring of the organization, which provides tours for prospective students and college guests. He also served as the logistics coordinator for Entertainment ToKnight and was a resident assistant, manager of the Castle Connections pre-orientation program and president of the Kappa Delta Pi honor society.

Ludicrous Landscapes by Katie Walbert katie walberg artwork .jpg 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-09 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-06 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-07 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-08 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-01 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-02 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-03 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-04 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-05