Longtime Waterloo radio personality stepping down for new career move

WATERLOO – On Monday, fans tuning into 105.7 KOKZ for the morning drive from 6 to 10 a.m. won’t be listening to Craig Laue. It will be the first day of Laue’s job at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, where he will be director of marketing and development.

“The decision to step away from radio wasn’t an easy one. Radio and broadcasting has been a passion of mine, but I’m walking away with no regrets,” said Laue, a Minnesota native who has been a radio broadcaster for more than 20 years. He joined KOKZ in 2007 after nearly 10 years at Rock 108 Radio.

His new position will allow him to “be home more with the family. I’m married with two step-kids who are 11- and 13-years old — pivotal ages — and I want to be around for a lot of their activities.”

Through his new WCA position, Laue is excited to be involved of the growth taking place in downtown Waterloo and be involved in WCA efforts to provide cultural and artistic experiences for the community.

“I’m looking forward to being a bigger part of the resurgence and building process in Waterloo and the Cedar Valley. I’m very thankful for the opportunity at the Waterloo Center for the Arts,” he said.

WCA Executive Director Kent Shankle is out of town and couldn't be reached for comment.