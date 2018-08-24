CEDAR FALLS — Joyce Warm says her husband, Ivan, sometimes thought he may have made the wrong career choice. “He always said he should have stuck to music. … He loved music and had his own dance band in college. He could pick up and play anything — piano, accordion and organ, and he played drums in his band.”
His stage name? “Luke Warm,” Joyce says, with a laugh.
Fortunately for the Cedar Valley, Ivan Warm became an architect. During his career, he was an architect, civil engineer and partner in the architectural firm Stenson, Warm, Grimes and Port. He is known for designing buildings on the Hawkeye Community College campus, and his legacy includes the Black Hawk County Courthouse and Waterloo Greyhound Park, among numerous other projects.
Warm, 89, died Wednesday at Western Home Communities’ Nations Cottage.
The 1947 East High School graduate earned his degree in architecture and civil engineering in 1952 from Iowa State University in Ames. He received the James P. Kopke award for outstanding scholarship in engineering, prominence in musical activities and leadership in college life.
Warm and Joyce Viktora were married on Jan. 10, 1954, in Kirksville, Mo. “I love him so much, and I miss him so. We were married for 64 years. We eloped, and people said it wouldn’t last six months,” Joyce says. “I was 19, and he was 24.”
The couple had three children, Gary of San Antonio, Texas, Cindy Eichengreen of Deep River, Connecticut, and Bruce, who died in 2016. There are five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Warm purchased two farms and drew plats to create the Buck Ridge Development near Janesville, where he also designed and built his family’s home. A story about the unusual, contemporary structure appeared in a December 1977 issue of The Courier.
A Korean War veteran who served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, Warm remained an avid pilot. He built an airstrip at Buck Ridge where he piloted his Cessna airplane.
Joyce recalls Ivan inviting her out to help him survey the property designated for Hawkeye Tech. “I remember wondering how anything could be put out in this cornfield. But it happened, and look at it now. He also loved doing churches and schools,” including a Lutheran church in Belle Plaine and Waterloo’s Central Middle School.
The architect was involved in civic organizations, serving as president of the Cedar Falls Chamber of Commerce, the Iowa Engineering Society and president of the Waterloo Rotary Club. An avid outdoorsman, he also participated in establishing the Rotary Reserve in rural Cedar Falls.
“He was always busy, but he made a point of being home at night to spend time with us as a family,” says his son Gary. “He was a good father. He taught me about family values and what it takes to be a good dad, and I’ve carried that onto my own family.”
Ivan and Joyce Warm retired to Florida in 1987, returning to the Cedar Valley in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.