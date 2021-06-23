Longtime judge dies at Black Hawk County Courthouse

WATERLOO – A longtime Black Hawk County judge has died.

Paramedics and sheriff’s deputies were called to the courthouse shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday after cleaning staff noticed the light was on in District Associate Judge Jeffrey Harris’s office.

He was found unresponsive, according to authorities.

The death appears to be related to a medical condition, and no foul play is suspected, but an autopsy has will be scheduled to determine the official cause of death, said Capt. Mark Herbst with the Sheriff’s Office.

Harris, of Grundy Center, earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota in 1974 and obtained his law degree from the University of Iowa School of Law in 1977.

He practiced law while in the U.S. Army, where he served until 1989, and was an army judge advocate. He also worked for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, the Legal Corporation of Iowa and the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office.

He was appointed to the bench in 1997.

