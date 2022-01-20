Longtime Jesup newspaper ceases publishing after not finding the right buyer

JESUP – The Jesup Citizen Herald weekly community newspaper was printed for the final time Wednesday, Dec. 29, its publisher, Kim Edward Adams, of Waterloo, confirmed in a telephone interview Thursday night.

That effectively ends a 122-year run, 43 of which have been under Adams’ leadership.

Its website, www.jesupcitizenherald.com, while still active, includes a touching letter from Adams titled, “Saying goodbye to Jesup,” as well as access to recent obituaries, and contact information for him.

But Adams affirmed he has no intentions of resurrecting the digital medium to include past articles. The easiest way to obtain past publications is by visiting the Jesup Public Library.

Adams, a newspaper enthusiast since college, said he and his longtime news partner, Robin Harms -- who contributed to all facets of the newspaper, including as a well-known columnist, and happens to be his ex-wife -- have ceased publishing the Citizen Herald for a few reasons.

Adams unexpectedly suffered a detached retina in his left eye, which required surgery, and was never able to return to taking on the same workload because of difficulties with his vision.

In addition, Adams and Harms are in their 60s, and especially Harms he noted, are “really getting tired.” She was “overworked and overwhelmed” at a job he says often requires more than 12 hours of time on a given workday.

In fact, he said Harms turned in her resignation notice a few years ago, but she still stuck with it, instead of retiring.

“But we eventually came to an agreement that we would sell or close it by the end of the year,” he said.

An effort was made to sell the newspaper in the last several years -- “far and away when it was most profitable” because of a decision in 2019 to sell its newspaper office, about a year before the COVID-19 pandemic, because of most employees wanting to work remotely.

That eliminated significant overhead cost.

He talked with four to six interested buyers of the paper during that time, but “most of them had no prior newspaper experience.”

“For any of those potential buyers to take it over in that short of time would have been insurmountable,” he said.

Asked about why he didn't halt its operation at the end of the year, and continue to try to sell it to keep it alive, he pointed to Iowa code Chapter 618, and explained how circulation needs to continue in order to meet certain requirements, like those needing to be met to publish legal notices.

His business, Horizon Publishing Company, will continue managing and operating its smaller newspapers, the Denver Forum weekly, which it owns, but also the monthly Readlyn Chronicle, which he says is owned by the "Readlyn Community Club."

He described the decision to shut down as an “emotionally trying” one, but the heartfelt letter, more than 1,300 words, on the Jesup newspaper's website to the community only took him an hour and a half to write up.

“I just sat down (a couple weeks before the last issue), and did what has been typical for me the last 40 years,” he said. “When it all comes together in my head, then it’s time to write.”

The words rapidly flowed out onto the screen.

"Is this difficult? You bet it is. Are there regrets? Of course,” he wrote. “Beyond those things, fraught with emotion, is a sense of peace. A sense of fulfillment. A sense of contentment. A sense of pride at being able to serve this community for so, so many years.

“In March 1978, I showed up in Jesup, as the new publisher and co-owner with my brother, Bob (who remained in Denver, Iowa, as publisher and co-owner of the Denver Forum).

“Since then, it's been a whirlwind of deadlines, photos to take, stories to write – sometimes corrections to make -- ads to show to business people, books to read on the latest technologies, employees to train, trips to conventions to learn how to better serve the community. There have been business decisions – starting a portrait studio and photography business to use the skills I'd first learned for the newspaper. There have been hours in the darkroom, then a swift transformation to digital technology; and the early shift to computers for design and composition in 1986. So much change over so many years.”

He continued to reflect on the “essence of community,” as well as the change in the newspaper office, but a “sense of continuity.” He also mentioned most, if not all, the past and current newspaper employees who played a significant role, and his newspaper's history, as well as what it all has meant to him.

In addition, he expressed gratitude to the supporters of the weekly over the years, including two subscribers who have read it for more than 60 years, as well as city administrations, city employees and school officials who have given him his time over the years.

With the additional free time, when not working to publish his smaller newspapers, he hopes to continue traveling the world and United States with his life partner Dee Loecher.

But if this truly is the end, this newspaper reporter, of course, asked about his favorite story he’d written while covering Jesup.

He reflected on the late 1970s when he was privileged to have access to Kathyrn "Kate" Koob, a U.S. diplomat and native of the area who had been held hostage during the Iranian Hostage Crisis for 442 days.

Beginning in a van after she arrived at the Waterloo airport and returning to Jesup, “we talked, I don’t know how many hours, for like three or four weeks,” he said. “It was a huge undertaking, writing about what she experienced.”

Multiple stories would follow; however, they were “like the same story, just continued.”

As for the Jesup Citizen Herald, it is finished and will not be continuing into 2022 under Adams' leadership.

“At this age (68) I don’t have the energy anymore,” he said.

