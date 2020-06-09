Longtime firefighter looks back on career as he retires

WATERLOO – It’s finally safe for Mike Moore to retire.
The longtime firefighter had planned to cap his 30-year career with Waterloo Fire Rescue in April.
But the growing threat of COVID-19 and fears it could gut the department with sickness led Moore to stay on through the coronavirus spike.
“I said I can’t retire. Just put it on hold for now until we can get through,” Moore said.
On Sunday, with cases in the community plateauing and a minimal hit to fire department staffing, Moore served his last day as a battalion chief with the force.
“He’s a fireman’s fireman,” said Fire Chief Pat Treloar. “He’s made everybody better that was around him. He will be a big hole to fill.”
Firefighting is in Moore’s blood. His father, two uncles and two cousins were on the department, and he recalled spending time at Station No. 5 on Denver Street where his dad was stationed while he was in junior high school.
“I’d see dad come and go, and I’d hang out in the fire station a little bit,” Moore said. “I loved being there; I loved the smells and the ambiance, everything about it. It just inspired me, and I pursued it after that.”
Moore was hired by Waterloo Fire Rescue in September 1989. He was promoted to fire engineer in 1997, lieutenant in 2000, and to captain in 2007 and served as the department’s training officer. He was promoted to battalion chief in 2012.
Looking back, Moore said one of the calls that sticks out in his mind is a January 1990 car fire that left one occupant with severe burns.
“We pulled that kid out of that car and thought he was dead … and he started screaming. A couple years later, I was at his wedding,” Moore said. “I think how we made a difference in his life. He made it for himself, too. But we saved him from the car, and he survived.”
One of his proudest moments was leading the team that lowered a worker to safety after he fell and became trapped while working inside a water tower in 2009. The dramatic rescue came about a month after he trained firefighters using the same techniques at a grain elevator.
“The technical part was the same, we were just higher up in the air,” Moore said.
In his retirement, Moore would like to teach.
