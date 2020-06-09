Longtime firefighter looks back on career as he retires

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – It’s finally safe for Mike Moore to retire.

The longtime firefighter had planned to cap his 30-year career with Waterloo Fire Rescue in April.

But the growing threat of COVID-19 and fears it could gut the department with sickness led Moore to stay on through the coronavirus spike.

“I said I can’t retire. Just put it on hold for now until we can get through,” Moore said.

On Sunday, with cases in the community plateauing and a minimal hit to fire department staffing, Moore served his last day as a battalion chief with the force.

“He’s a fireman’s fireman,” said Fire Chief Pat Treloar. “He’s made everybody better that was around him. He will be a big hole to fill.”

Firefighting is in Moore’s blood. His father, two uncles and two cousins were on the department, and he recalled spending time at Station No. 5 on Denver Street where his dad was stationed while he was in junior high school.

“I’d see dad come and go, and I’d hang out in the fire station a little bit,” Moore said. “I loved being there; I loved the smells and the ambiance, everything about it. It just inspired me, and I pursued it after that.”