Longtime Dubuque baker focusing on restaurants amid virus

Mihalakis announced earlier this month that she was temporarily suspending direct sales to individual customers within the bakery, a measure taken to limit contact and enhance safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure of the winter farmers market — also prompted by the virus — has further hindered the bakery’s reach. Mihalakis has long been a mainstay at the market, which is held outdoors in downtown Dubuque during warmer months and migrates to the interior of the Kennedy Mall during the winter.

She is looking forward to eventually resuming direct sales and returning to the farmers market.

In the meantime, she is continuing to bake items and distribute them to area restaurants.

Many of Millwork Bakery’s clients reside just a couple of blocks away.

That includes 7 Hills Brewing Co., which sells cheesecake and pretzel bites made by Mihalakis.

Owner Keith Gutierrez said it’s obvious to customers that these products are made locally. Products that are processed, packaged and shipped long distances just don’t have the freshness that items from Millwork Bakery possess.

“She puts her love into her craft as much as we do,” he said.