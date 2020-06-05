Longtime Courier Editor Nancy Newhoff announces retirement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – The first woman to hold the top spot in the Courier’s news operation is stepping down after four decades at the newspaper.

Courier Editor Nancy Newhoff announced her retirement to news staff early this week.

“It’s been hard to call this a job because I have been doing what I love for four decades. I felt it’s time to step down from the carousel,” she said.

Newhoff is a respected, award-winning journalist who spent her entire professional career at the Courier, covering the people and events of the Cedar Valley.

A Davenport and West Des Moines native, she came to the Courier in August 1979 after graduating from the University of Iowa. She began her career as the Courier’s police and courts reporter. She was promoted to city editor and then managing editor. In 2007, she was named Courier editor.

“This is my adopted community and one I deeply love. It has been my pleasure to have a front-row seat to all of the news made here in the last 40 years,” Newhoff said.

Initially, she’ll take some time to “de-stress and relax” at the front end of her retirement, she said.