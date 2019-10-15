CEDAR FALLS — Melony Knudtson is proving she can bloom where she is planted.
Knudtson is the new owner of Bancroft’s flowers in Cedar Falls, Iowa’s oldest flower shop. She worked at Bancroft’s for a decade before buying the business in September from previous owner Philip Batchelder.
There’s a certain pressure to purchasing a business that’s been around for a nearly a century and a half, but Knudtson, a southeast Missouri native, said it all comes down to continuing the good service Bancroft’s has given to five generations of customers.
“We know our customers as family,” she said. “We want to make sure they’re taken care of.”
At 145 years old, Bancroft’s Flowers & Greenhouses is the oldest flower shop in the state, according to the Florist’s Review magazine, a trade publication. It is the second-oldest florist west of the Mississippi and the 11th oldest in the United States.
The shop was established in 1874 at 416 W. 12th St. in Cedar Falls. That also makes it the oldest business still at the same location in Cedar Falls, said Batchelder. Founded by Joseph Bancroft, it was owned by three generations of the Bancroft family until 1988.
After Joseph Bancroft died, his son George ran the business until his death in 1953. George’s daughter, Marion, had been involved in the business for 10 years and took over the shop. When she died in 1988, the business went to Irving Sweet, a man who had worked for Bancroft’s for nearly 50 years. When he died in 1994, the business was sold to an owner who changed the name to Second Nature.
Several years later, Batchelder purchased the business and reclaimed the shop’s original name along with its history. In 2006, Batchelder did some remodeling and rebuilt the main greenhouse still attached to the building. He left a portion of the greenhouse’s original limestone foundation as a historical marker.
Batchelder owned the shop for more than 20 years before selling it to Knudtson. The sale was official Sept. 1.
“Melony is an incredibly hard worker. That’s really what the flower business takes. That’s the key to the continued success of this business,” said her husband, Doug Knudtson.
Melony Knudtson has a background in human resources and was a workers’ compensation specialist at an Arkansas company. She did floral arranging as a hobby, and found a job at Bancroft’s when she moved to Iowa.
“This is the thing I love to do,” she said.
Melony Knudtson said she’s honored to be part of her customers’ lives, from joyous occasions like weddings and holidays, to life’s most sorrowful events, funerals.
“People are trusting me to be a part of their farewell to family members,” she said. “They’re coming here for a reason.”
Melony Knudtson said her nine-member staff is a huge part of that. Floral designer Francine Lines has been at Bancroft’s for 42 years.
“We all do what needs to be done,” Lines said. “That’s what makes it work.”
