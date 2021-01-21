Longtime Buchanan County sheriff passes torch

INDEPENDENCE – Longtime Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Wolfgram has retired after 31 years of law enforcement service.
Elected in 2004, Wolfgram served four terms as the Buchanan County sheriff following 15 years of service as a deputy for the county.
“It was truly an honor and a privilege serving as Buchanan County Sheriff for the past 16 years. I certainly appreciate all the encouragement and support from the public and my staff,” he said.
Wolfgram passed the torch to former Deputy Scott Buzynski who was sworn in as Buchanan County sheriff for the next four years.
Buzynski, who has worked with Wolfgram for 25 years, said he looks forward to building upon the progress left by outgoing Sheriff Wolfgram.
From bag phones with cords to portable laptops, Wolfgram has seen firsthand how law enforcement has evolved with technology. He has assisted with upgrades across the department from basic radios to the 911 community response system and transitioned inmates into a newly constructed jail. He's driven squad cars ranging from 8-cylinder to mid-sized, all-wheel drive vehicles.
He also helped national news sources like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight set up internet connectivity when reporters flocked to the rural town when former reality TV star Chris Soules was arrested in 2017.
Interacting with his community on a daily basis has been a highlight for Wolfgram, who taught the DARE program through the Independence area schools for 29 years.
Through it all, the closeness of his community has been unwavering. Many members of Buchanan County law enforcement grew up in the communities they now serve.
“We know who our neighbors are, and we care,” he said.
He will continue to drive school and charter buses part time as he has for more than 30 years.
Buzynski, a Fairbank native, served as an officer on the Independence Police Department from 1995-2001 before serving as a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy from 2001-2020.
Since he was a child, Buzynski has wanted to be a part of law enforcement.
“As time goes on you set different goals to obtain throughout your career. Being a sheriff was definitely one of them,” he said.
Buzynski said he plans to implement a paid reserve program with the sheriff’s office within the next few years.
“You can never have enough law enforcement,” he said.
A reserve staff would help cover shifts and relieve deputies of stringent work schedules.
“You don’t realize how much a sheriff does -- paperwork, day-to-day duties, the jail, office, dispatch. There’s a lot more to it than a person thinks,” he said.