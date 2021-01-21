Longtime Buchanan County sheriff passes torch

Interacting with his community on a daily basis has been a highlight for Wolfgram, who taught the DARE program through the Independence area schools for 29 years.

Through it all, the closeness of his community has been unwavering. Many members of Buchanan County law enforcement grew up in the communities they now serve.

“We know who our neighbors are, and we care,” he said.

He will continue to drive school and charter buses part time as he has for more than 30 years.

Buzynski, a Fairbank native, served as an officer on the Independence Police Department from 1995-2001 before serving as a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy from 2001-2020.

Since he was a child, Buzynski has wanted to be a part of law enforcement.

“As time goes on you set different goals to obtain throughout your career. Being a sheriff was definitely one of them,” he said.

Buzynski said he plans to implement a paid reserve program with the sheriff’s office within the next few years.

“You can never have enough law enforcement,” he said.