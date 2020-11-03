Longtime Bremer County supervisor maintains seat

WAVERLY — Ken Kammeyer, born and raised in Waverly, locked in his fifth term as county supervisor, a role he was first elected to in 2005.
Kammeyer won more votes than longtime Waverly resident and business owner Dean Mitchell. Mitchell, 71, is owner and operator of local businesses Mitchell Insurance and Dean Mitchell & Associates Realtors.
In the past he has owned a travel agency and was a real estate agent before serving on the Bremer County Board of Supervisors. He currently serves on 11 boards and commissions.
“I enjoy the challenge. I care about what happens in the communities. I care about what happens here and what happens to taxpayer dollars,” he said.
Kammeyer, 71, said he is most proud of his work on a program for unemployed and displaced workers.
Gov. Kim Reynolds in May 2019 organized a realignment committee for Iowa Workforce Development. Kammeyer was appointed as CEO and co-chair for the group that aims to reorganize how funds are managed, including unemployment insurance and job training.
“We’re trying to get displaced workers back to work,” he said, including laid-off workers from major Cedar Valley companies like Ocwen and John Deere.
He also works with Community Based Services of Bremer County, an organization that promotes the development of abilities and successful community living to individuals with special needs.
Kammeyer said his experience will be beneficial to the board and his community.
“I understand the impact of how decisions affect all residents,” he said. “Whether it’s bridges, roads or trails, the health department or safety, it’s just making Bremer County a better place to live.”
Bremer County supervisor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|% reporting
|Dean Mitchell (D)
|2,101
|45.73%
|Ken Kammeyer (R)
|2,488
|54.16%
As an independent insurance agent, Mitchell said the community has supported him for the past 37 years, and he ran for the Bremer County Board of Supervisors to return the support to his community.
