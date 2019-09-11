CEDAR FALLS — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will present its series of Lollipop Concerts on three dates during the 2019-2020 season.
The concerts will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 and May 2.
All concerts will begin at 10 a.m. and last about an hour.
Lollipop Concerts are free, informal performances for children and their families.
The Saturday concert will be at the Van G. Miller Learning Center at Hawkeye Community College, 120 Jefferson St.
The concert will feature music performed by the UNI Suzuki School, with musicians ages 6 to 18.
Parents and children are seated close to the musicians and there is often interaction with audience members during the performances. There’s also an instrument petting zoo.
Lollipop Concerts are sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank and the Steve and Terri Jackson Family Fund.
