WATERLOO — Logan Avenue at the Canadian National Railway crossing will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday as part of the U.S. Highway 63 reconstruction project.
It will remain closed until late January, weather permitting, to allow placement and removal of a temporary rail detour, utility work and installation of a new crossing.
During construction, motorists will be detoured around the work zone using Logan Avenue, Edwards, Lincoln and Conger streets.
Nearby U.S. 63 is expected to remain closed through November 2019 as contractors reconstruct the highway and build a railroad overpass to replace the frequently flooded underpass that had been there before.
The Iowa Department of Transportation reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.
For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.
