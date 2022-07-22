Locals get excited about Mega Millions' historic $660M jackpot

CEDAR FALLS – When the Mega Millions grand prize hits $660 million — the nation’s ninth-largest jackpot ever — people who don’t normally play come out of the woodwork to buy a $2 ticket.

There have been 27 consecutive drawings in which no one matched all six numbers, and that’s allowed the jackpot to grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

On Thursday afternoon at Casey’s on Nordic Drive, cashier Jamie Worrell said every three or “fourish” people who walked inside was hoping to get lucky in tonight’s drawing.

Jim Clements of Waterloo was one of them.

He and a dozen co-workers at Echo Electric Supply each put $5 into a pool to buy tickets whenever the prize climbs above $500 million.

If he wins, he says, he won’t be going to work tomorrow.

“I don’t think anyone would,” he said.

Kris Bolhuis of Wellsburg, who won $1,000 on a scratch ticket a few months ago, agrees that the jackpot has to grow well beyond the baseline prize before he decides to play Mega Millions.

“Twenty million (dollars) would do me nothing,” he said. “That’s a bad trip to Vegas and maybe two trips to Cabela’s before the money is gone.”

But in all seriousness, if he won he’d pay off student loan debt and buy some McDonald’s, specifically a Big Mac and fries.

Like Clements, Arik Estus from Hudson waits until the jackpot is over $500 million to buy a ticket, when he feels the odds to win are “crazy” high.

“Maybe the stars will line up right,” Estus said.

“My father-in-law always says the lottery is like an idiot tax,” he added. “But eventually the funds go to good things.”

He would give half the winnings to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital because the people there saved his child’s life.

Additionally, he’d give some to his parents and younger brother so that they’d be debt-free. And the rest of it he would spend on “rest and play.”

Cathy Schmitz of Cedar Falls has bought a ticket the last three times the prize has grown. Her father enjoyed playing, and in honor of him she’d been using his go-to numbers.

“I’ll share the winnings with friends and do what I can to make the world a better place,” she said.

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — one in 302.5 million.

The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual installments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing would be $376.9 million.

On Tuesday, the numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 plus the gold Mega Ball 25, according to the lottery’s website.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.