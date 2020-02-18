Locally filmed Christian movie set to premiere
WAVERLY -- Waverly-based Brothers in Christ Productions said the premiere of its latest short film "Stand Firm" will be 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4820 Oster Parkway, Cedar Falls.

The film is the second in a trilogy that started with their previous film "Crave."

The film was shot in the Cedar Valley, including Waverly, Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Stand Firm tells the story of Claire Dawson, an atheist who became a Christian while at college. Now as the semester is ending, Claire prepares to head home for the first time since becoming a Christian and plans to share her newfound faith with her family and friends.

Admission to the event is free. The night will kick off with a special showing of Crave and will include a sneak peek at what is to come in the final part of the trilogy.

