Local volunteer opportunities in Cedar Valley

Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley logo

The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:

  • The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is looking for pantry volunteers.
  • The Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley is hosting "A Run to Remember" 5K and Fun Run to honor the former Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission Executive Director Kevin Dill. The club is looking for people to cover multiple shifts and times. Money raised will be donated to Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley, Lewy Body Dementia Association and Waterloo's Veterans Way.
  • The 415 Walnut Collective is looking for people to help protect a part of Waterloo history. They will be hosting a brunch to talk about the future of the area and need help running it.
  • Friends of the Family is looking for a general shelter volunteer. Duties include sweeping, mopping and vacuuming.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

