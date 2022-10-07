Local volunteer opportunities in Cedar Valley

The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is looking for pantry volunteers. The Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley is hosting "A Run to Remember" 5K and Fun Run to honor the former Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission Executive Director Kevin Dill. The club is looking for people to cover multiple shifts and times. Money raised will be donated to Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley, Lewy Body Dementia Association and Waterloo's Veterans Way. The 415 Walnut Collective is looking for people to help protect a part of Waterloo history. They will be hosting a brunch to talk about the future of the area and need help running it. Friends of the Family is looking for a general shelter volunteer. Duties include sweeping, mopping and vacuuming.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or
information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
Photos: 2022 Dike-New Hartford Cross Country Invitational
DNH Invite 1
Osage's Katelyn Johnston runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 2
Sumner-Fredericksburg's Hillary Trainor runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 3
Denver's Avery Trunkhill runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 4
Union's Amilia Condon runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 5
Osage's Scarlett Byrnes runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 6
Hudson's Desi Lang runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 7
Denver's Laci Even runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 8
Denver's Reeve Ristau runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 9
Wapsie Valley's Brylee Bellis runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 10
Dike-New Hartford's Izzy Houts runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 11
Union's Lauren Youngblut runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 12
Denver's Anna Mulert runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 13
Denver's Aubrey Decker runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 14
Denver's Hailey Homan runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 15
Hudson's Mollie Hansen runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 16
Charles City's Harper McInroy runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 17
Grundy Center's Kaden Lynch runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 18
Grundy Center's Brennen Sager runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 19
Charles City's Nick Williams runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 20
Grundy Center's Emerson Vokes runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 21
Charles City's Xander Graeser runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 22
Valley Lutheran's Adric Schmitz runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 23
Denver's Jack Mulert runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 24
Denver's Neal Pinter runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 25
Denver's Maxwell Schwandt runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 26
Grundy Center's Tyler Venenga runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 27
Charles City's Isaac Thompson runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 28
Osage's Keagan Hennessey runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 29
Columbus Catholic's Jace Matern runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 30
Aplington-Parkersburg's Jesse Washington runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
DNH Invite 31
Dike-New Hartford's Tyler Nystel runs during the Dike-New Hartford Invitational at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
