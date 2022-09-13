Local volunteer opportunities in Cedar Valley

WATERLOO – The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:
- The Black Hawk County Conservation and Hartman Reserve is looking for help with their landscaping and gardening.
- YOU And I Care is looking for people to be a part of "deep listening." They are looking for social caring coaches and volunteers to participate.
- The Job Foundation is looking for an intern to assist in revamping their marketing structure and creative an innovative and unique multi-platform marketing strategy.
- The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum is looking for volunteers to help with day-to-day operations.
Cedar Falls ARTapalooza 2022
Artapalooz04.JPG
Artapalooza01.JPG
Artapalooza02.JPG
Artapalooza03.JPG
Artapalooza05.JPG
Artapalooza06.JPG
Artapalooza07.JPG
Artapalooza08.JPG
Artapalooza09.JPG
Artapalooza10.JPG
Artapalooza11.JPG
EVERY PICTURE TELLS A STORY
Artapalooza13.JPG
SMILE FOR THE CAMERA
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.