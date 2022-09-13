 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local volunteer opportunities in Cedar Valley

WATERLOO – The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:

  • The Black Hawk County Conservation and Hartman Reserve is looking for help with their landscaping and gardening.
  • YOU And I Care is looking for people to be a part of "deep listening." They are looking for social caring coaches and volunteers to participate.
  • The Job Foundation is looking for an intern to assist in revamping their marketing structure and creative an innovative and unique multi-platform marketing strategy.
  • The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum is looking for volunteers to help with day-to-day operations.
