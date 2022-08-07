Local volunteer opportunites

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:
The Job Foundation is looking for volunteers to work with high schoolers as a program voluunteer. The role consists of helping students with financial success. Main Street Waterloo is still looking for volunteers to water flowers on Fourth Street. The American Red Cross Nebraska and Iowa region is looking for blood drive volunteers. Green Iowa Americorps is looking for people to help plant trees.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or
information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
2021 Black Hawk County 4-H Fair PHOTOS
Victoria Ulrich and her horse, Razzle, trot through the trail horse obstacle course during the performance class horse show at the 2021 Black Hawk County 4H and FFA Fair in Waterloo. Ulrich placed first in the event and was crowned the Fair Queen earlier in the week.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Competitors in the trail horse class wait in the warm up ring during a horse show at the 2021 Black Hawk County 4H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sutton Paulsen smiles and she and her horse, Buck The Trend, clear the bridge on the trail horse obstacle course on Friday during performance class horse show at the Black Hawk County 4H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Ansli Cox of Cedar Falls tries to match live specimens of prairie plants and flowers with names on a chart at the University of Northern Iowa's Tallgrass Prairie Outreach Center exhibit during the STEM Fair at the 2021 Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Breh Murch, 8, of the Bennington Boosters 4-H Club in Denver smiles as she launches her paper rocket into the air at the 2021 Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Aubrey Wulf and her pony, Snow Flame, jump over logs in the clover kid in-hand trail obstacle course on Friday during performance class horse show at the Black Hawk County 4H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sutton Paulsen's horse, Buck The Trend, in the warm up ring between events on Friday during performance class horse show at the Black Hawk County 4H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Elsie McIntosh of Dunkerton, 13, wears virtual reality goggles to watch a NASA rocket launch simulation at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach exhibit at the 2021 Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
