 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local volunteer opportunites

  • 0
Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley logo

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:

  • The Job Foundation is looking for volunteers to work with high schoolers as a program voluunteer. The role consists of helping students with financial success.
  • Main Street Waterloo is still looking for volunteers to water flowers on Fourth Street. 
  • The American Red Cross Nebraska and Iowa region is looking for blood drive volunteers.
  • Green Iowa Americorps is looking for people to help plant trees.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News