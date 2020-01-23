Local teacher to speak about journey to Antarctica

CEDAR FALLS -- Stacey Snyder, Expanded Learning Program Teacher with Waterloo Schools at Orange and Lowell Elementary, will be featured at the next 2nd Sunday Speaker Series public program on Feb. 9 at Hartman Reserve. The event starts at 2 p.m. in the Interpretive Building Community Room.

Stacey was selected as a 2019 Grosvenor Teacher Fellow with National Geographic & Lindblad Expeditions to travel to Antarctica. Stacey was one of 150 travelers who made the journey on the ship National Geographic Explorer to the frozen continent in late November. Now she is tasked with sharing her impressions with her classrooms, colleagues, and the community. She will present an audio-visual story to illustrate her once-in-a-lifetime journey and will be happy to answer your questions at the end of the hour.