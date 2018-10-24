Try 1 month for 99¢
Students to Kosovo

Iowa students who went to Kosovo include, front from left, Avery Hanaway, Independence; Josie Houser, Pleasantville; Renee Piekema, Waukee; Aly Duffy, Oelwein; Karson Hennings, La Porte City; and Hawkeye Community College student Morgan Lauer. Back row, from left, Brad Kinsinger, director of the Global Agriculture Learning Center at Hawkeye Community College; and high school educators Michael Haden, Independence; Monty Collins, Pleasantville; Cindy Snell, Waukee; Dan Doeing, Oelwein; and Louis Beck, La Porte City.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Students and educators from five Iowa high schools, including Oelwein, Union School in La Porte City and Independence High, spent a week in Kosovo collaborating with local schools and government officials as part of a new partnership to improve agricultural education in Iowa and abroad.

The group was in Kosovo Sept. 23-30, kicking off a partnership organized by the Global Agriculture Learning Center at Hawkeye Community College, Iowa Sister States, the Iowa Farm Bureau, the Iowa FFA Association, the Iowa FFA Foundation and the Consulate of the Republic of Kosovo in Des Moines.

Local students who participated are Avery Hanaway, Independence; Aly Duffy, Oelwein; Karson Hennings, La Porte City; and Hawkeye Community College student Morgan Lauer. They were accompanied by local educators Michael Haden, Independence; Dan Doeing, Oelwein; and Louis Beck, La Porte City.

“This was a transformative experience for both students and educators,” said Brad Kinsinger, director of the Global Agriculture Learning Center at Hawkeye Community College. “It is providing a platform to exchange and share practices and ideas to improve agricultural education in Kosovo and right here in Iowa.”

Iowa schools are paired with counterparts in Kosovo, creating a collaborative network to study agricultural systems and challenges, and generate ideas for new sustainable practices. Several days of the weeklong trip included the high school students and educators spending time with their partner schools to build relationships and get a sense of what agricultural education looks like in Kosovo.

The collaboration will continue with regular conversations between students and educators in Iowa and Kosovo, leading up to a stateside visit from the Kosovar delegation in April 2019.

For more information about this program, contact Kinsinger at 296-2329, ext.1321, or bradley.kinsinger@hawkeyecollege.edu.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments