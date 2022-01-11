Local scholarship applications now available

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation announces that applications are now being accepted from area high school seniors for six scholarships:

Waterloo Hy-Vee Smiles Beyond the Aisles Scholarship: Three $1,000 awards to students at East, West, Expo, Columbus or Waterloo Christian School pursuing advanced education in two or four-year institution within 20 miles of Waterloo, minimum 2.5 grade point average, extra-curricular activities, volunteer service or work; preference given to students with financial need as demonstrated in FASFA.

Youth in Action Volunteerism Scholarship: $1,000 award to East, West or Expo student pursuing a career in education or science, technology, engineering or mathematics at University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa, Iowa State University or an Iowa community college as a full-time student; 30 hours of volunteer service in prior 12 months is required.

Todd Brekke Memorial Scholarship: $1,000 award to East, West, Expo student or Waterloo Warriors team member pursuing a career in industrial or graphic design or skilled trade area such as auto repair/mechanics, welding or carpentry.

Hubert and Georgia Rossin Scholarship: $2,500 award to Waterloo public or parochial school student that has or is currently residing in a foster care home. The scholarship is dedicated to those who have provided a loving home to those in need.

Liz Crowley Memorial Scholarships: Two 2 $500 awards East, West or Expo students pursuing a degree in education at an accredited post-secondary institution.

Rick and Debbie Morris Family Scholarship: $1,000 award to a West student maintaining a 3.5 GPA and pursuing secondary education at an Iowa institution. Eligible students should show extra-curricular activities, volunteer service, and/or work experience. Special consideration will be given to those who have held or currently hold leadership positions.

Applications are available at: https://www.wloocommunityfoundation.org/scholarships and must be received at the Foundation’s office by March 10. For information about Waterloo Community Foundation, visit www.wloocommunityfoundation.org.

