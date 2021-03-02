Local restaurants wade through COVID-19 guidelines, financial hurdles

WATERLOO — Her dad’s funeral was days earlier. She was newly pregnant with twins and feeling sick.
It was St. Patrick’s Day when Jeani Johnson, 38, got the same news as other Waterloo restaurant owners. In-person dining was suddenly halted by Gov. Kim Reynolds as an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. She would miss out on one of the biggest money-making days for eateries and bars.
She initially felt hopeful for the year to come. But with the abrupt closure came creeping anxiety. Around the time Johnson was able to re-open her restaurant, Highway 63 Diner, she soon lost her father-in-law to suicide.
Johnson’s “brave face” hid the fact that she was experiencing the most difficult time of her life, she said. She kept working, sometimes for more than three weeks straight.
Differing guidelines about COVID-19 measures from national, state and local officials made it difficult for her to please all her customers. Some felt worried to dine in, while others urged Johnson’s staff to take their masks off.
“It was just every day watching the news and seeing what the new proclamation would say or what restrictions were for that time or that day,” Johnson said.
She wanted to please every customer. She wanted them all to feel like family. After all, community members kept her restaurant afloat, carrying her through the pandemic with increased to-go orders. Highway 63 Diner got more orders than it expected, and sometimes, it felt like more than the staff could handle.
But it was nearly impossible to keep everyone happy.
“When you’re a small business owner, you get a lot of people that are not always so nice and are not always so understanding,” Johnson said.
Johnson made the decision to require masks for all her staff members, heighten cleaning measures and only seat guests in every other booth for distancing. She feels lucky none of her staff got COVID-19.
Across town, 65-year-old restaurant owner Deb Youngblut and her husband got COVID-19 at the same time in July. Their daughter eventually got the illness and was hospitalized for severe complications. None of her restaurant staffers got the virus, she said.
Her restaurant, Southtown Bar and Grill, is trudging through COVID-19 with a too-small staff and little help from government funding programs. She finds herself working from open to close, clocking 16-hour days and still not making enough money to cover all the mounting bills.
Southtown had to pause its usual breakfast offerings. Youngblut, who always opened the restaurant for early-morning diners, deeply misses the camaraderie of her customers. She formed close relationships with them during her nearly four decades at the restaurant.
She used to watch her whole front room fill up for breakfast. People would line up at the door on Saturday mornings.
Now, she sees her regular customers dine alone at later hours, their spouses gone after contracting COVID-19. Cleaning, plexiglass dividers and required masks are part of the new normal.
She thinks back to March, when COVID-19 began spreading rapidly in the United States — a time when she hoped it wouldn’t be that bad.
“But once it started spreading, it was kind of catastrophic, to be honest with you,” Youngblut said. “I just hope everybody gets back up and running and people get to work.”
Alexander Hottle, 26, found himself navigating the pandemic in the early days of his business, Verve Kombucha Kitchen & Bar. The establishment opened in August 2019 at the Cedar Valley Riverloop Public Market space.
He was lucky enough to have a large patio for outdoor seating. It became a hit for diners during warmer months, giving them safe distance from one another and peace of mind.
But Hottle and his co-owners knew they needed to do more to weather the financial challenges posed by COVID-19. It spurred them to create family meal subscriptions, which allowed people to pick up four weeks worth of meals from the restaurant.
“It’s nice that they still trust us to give them a good product that they can eat at home,” Hottle said. “It’s not fun necessarily to eat out of a box, but that’s what people were doing to support us as well as get good food.”
Customers who did dine in at Verve Kombucha adjusted to the restaurant’s new environment. The space had pre-pandemic community tables, serving as a large gathering spaces for people to collectively eat their food. COVID-19 led the owners to put up plexiglass barriers, prop doors open to prevent touching and provide hand sanitizer. The staff is required to wear masks.
The restaurant’s high ceilings, once an aesthetic feature, became a mitigation advantage. It helped air flow throughout the space.
“I’m ready to get back to normal, but if this is what it is, then we’ll keep following the rules and we’ll keep doing it,” Hottle said. “We just want to make sure that the people that have supported us this whole time feel safe coming here.”
As long as the restaurant’s mission remains fun and nourishes people, Hottle said he will keep pushing ahead. He wants Verve Kombucha to continue being a downtown destination that attracts both Waterloo and broader Iowa residents.
“We’re going to be able to get through it,” Hottle said. “It’s a season we hope to look back on and say, ‘Hey, that season was tough, and we’re really glad that we made it through.’ I think it brings our team closer together.”