Local restaurants wade through COVID-19 guidelines, financial hurdles

She wanted to please every customer. She wanted them all to feel like family. After all, community members kept her restaurant afloat, carrying her through the pandemic with increased to-go orders. Highway 63 Diner got more orders than it expected, and sometimes, it felt like more than the staff could handle.

But it was nearly impossible to keep everyone happy.

“When you’re a small business owner, you get a lot of people that are not always so nice and are not always so understanding,” Johnson said.

Johnson made the decision to require masks for all her staff members, heighten cleaning measures and only seat guests in every other booth for distancing. She feels lucky none of her staff got COVID-19.

Across town, 65-year-old restaurant owner Deb Youngblut and her husband got COVID-19 at the same time in July. Their daughter eventually got the illness and was hospitalized for severe complications. None of her restaurant staffers got the virus, she said.

Her restaurant, Southtown Bar and Grill, is trudging through COVID-19 with a too-small staff and little help from government funding programs. She finds herself working from open to close, clocking 16-hour days and still not making enough money to cover all the mounting bills.