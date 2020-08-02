Local restaurants pivot in face of pandemic

“That kind of hit us on the front end, losing the largest holiday,” she said. “Then, close to the end, we knocked out Mothers Day too. The next highest volume is Mothers Day. We lost two of our highest-volume holidays. The total economic impact we estimate statewide will be well over $300 million.”

“We opened on the 15th of May at 50 percent,” Hundley said. “June 1 was 100 percent, with six-foot distance,” essentially the same as 50 percent, he said with a chuckle.

Riding the storm

The final toll on the industry has yet to be seen, Hundley said. Some will “stagger along and try to reopen” but may end up closing months or years from now. Many will not be profitable this year.

“There are a lot of factors involved with that,” Hundley said. “It really depends on what your fixed and variable expenses are. In my situation, I’m my own landlord. We’re all riding the same storm. But were all in different boats. Everybody’s boat is different. Either way, it’s going to be hard to recover what you lost the last three months in sales. Sad.”