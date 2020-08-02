Local restaurants pivot in face of pandemic

WATERLOO — Joel Hundley thought he had done everything right.
He’d taken every health precaution he could prior to opening his multi-generational, family-owned restaurant, Steamboat Gardens, for St. Patrick’s Day in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
He’d spaced out seating, removed all condiments and “point of sale” ads from the tables, and was ready to deep-clean any area after customers left. He’d done all that in consultation with the Black Hawk County Health Department.
The corned beef and cabbage was ready, as it was at restaurants and bars everywhere.
Then, barely an hour before opening, everything changed. The restaurant would not be open to dine-in seating. No place in Iowa would, by order of Gov. Kim Reynolds. Steamboat had to shift, with advance notice, to carry-out business.
A serious blow
Nothing’s been the same since. Hundley and a number of people in his trade wonder if it ever will be. They’re adapting, but they’re still scratching back from what was a serious blow.
The timing of the closure — not just the duration, 2 ½ months — but the day it happened, was a setback.
“What few people realize is that St. Patrick’s Day is the largest dollar-sales holiday of the year,” said Jessica Dunker, president of the Iowa Restaurant Association in Des Moines. “It’s not New Year’s. It’s not the Fourth of July. It’s St. Patrick’s Day.
“That kind of hit us on the front end, losing the largest holiday,” she said. “Then, close to the end, we knocked out Mothers Day too. The next highest volume is Mothers Day. We lost two of our highest-volume holidays. The total economic impact we estimate statewide will be well over $300 million.”
“We opened on the 15th of May at 50 percent,” Hundley said. “June 1 was 100 percent, with six-foot distance,” essentially the same as 50 percent, he said with a chuckle.
Riding the storm
The final toll on the industry has yet to be seen, Hundley said. Some will “stagger along and try to reopen” but may end up closing months or years from now. Many will not be profitable this year.
“There are a lot of factors involved with that,” Hundley said. “It really depends on what your fixed and variable expenses are. In my situation, I’m my own landlord. We’re all riding the same storm. But were all in different boats. Everybody’s boat is different. Either way, it’s going to be hard to recover what you lost the last three months in sales. Sad.”
In his situation, Hundley said, “The anxiety has lifted, compared to what it was three months ago — the unknown. But we were confident and happy we pulled through that. It was unbelievable. We just all worked together. All the staff came back except for one. We were happy about that. I’m meeting with the crew and we’re taking ideas on what we can do to get the doors swinging again at full steam.”
One factor that was never an issue was sanitation.
“In this industry, even the moms and pops, and franchises, we have always had extra good precautions when it comes to sanitation,” monitored locally by the Black Hawk County Health Department. “All of our (cleaning) chemicals kill the norovirus. Anything we had to kill the norovirus will kill the coronavirus. We have always followed those management practices. We have to have a way to cover our faces — masks, gloves, the whole works. We’ve always had to wash our hands. Most restaurants have a hand-washing sink for employees, and have restaurant facilities conducive to customers.”
Walk-in business is returning.
Hundley’s restaurant isn’t the only one beginning to recover.
“There was a huge pickup in support” for restaurants, Dunker said, particularly in carryout business, which was substantial even prior to the shutdown.
“Pre-COVID, over 37 percent of food made was for carryout or delivery in our industry,” she said. “There were quite a lot of places that were able to make that shift.”
Shifting gears
One of those places was Rodney’s Kitchen in downtown Waterloo. Proprietor Rodney Lewis has gone almost exclusively to carryout, with some exceptions.
“We’re not doing dine-in yet because COVID is still out there. We’re just trying to be safe,” Lewis said. Still, “If people travel to here from out of town, we let them dine in.”
Another exception: “I had a couple came in earlier, the guy was in a wheelchair. I wasn’t going to let them just take it out. I shut off one side and let them dine in,” he said.
And customers have stayed loyal.
“With the shutdown it went pretty good,” he said. “Actually, it wasn’t bad it all — it seemed like it got a lot busier. That’s because the community stepped up,” including organizations such as Experience Waterloo and Main Street Waterloo. Business groups circulated gift certificates to keep people coming in the door, particularly senior citizens. Lewis retained his staff, which was small to begin with.
“It’s starting to pick up,” he said. “I’m starting to get small catering jobs. We’ve been pretty fortunate to get through all this.”
Asked what he thought the future holds, Lewis said, “We see it going back to takeout only in a lot of places around here, because everybody (in the public) is not following that protocol, wearing face masks and different things like that,” Lewis said. “There’s definitely going to be another spike. I just want to be safe and prepared for it.”
Upscale challenges
He noted restaurants with outdoor seating are taking advantage of that for customers to maintain distancing and be less at risk by being outside.
While many eateries already were geared for carry out, Dunker said, “The places that were really hit hard out of the gate were the upscale restaurants, where their menus don’t translate real well into takeout or delivery.” She suggested new state legislation allowing establishments to offer cocktails to go may aid the carryout business at such establishments.
But those businesses are already starting to seeing a bit of a comeback, said Jim Landau, who operates Montage in downtown Cedar Falls and the Cedar Falls Brown Bottle on Center Street in the North Cedar area.
“It gets better every week,” Landau said. “You see people coming out to eat; they’re excited to be coming back.” But it will take time to completely recover.
He noted Brown Bottle already did a “nice” carry-out business, with a menu conducive to that.
“We’re seeing an increase in carryout traffic from people who work from home,” Landau added, because they’re eager to get out after being home all day.
He said the Iowa Restaurant Association has been tremendously supportive.
