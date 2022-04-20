Local restaurant testing waters of expansion

WATERLOO – David Bryant has a lot to be proud of.

He started Big Head Burger in 2019 as a food truck and was able to steer it through the pandemic, coming out the other end with the opening of a brick-and-mortar restaurant on West Fourth Street last summer. He also has a reliable retention of returning customers.

“Your burgers aren’t good – they’re just wonderful,” said one of them, Jerry Strait, patting Bryant on the shoulder after finishing his meal last week.

Now, Bryant’s testing the waters of a possible expansion with an operation in Kansas City. According to Bryant, he received the invite from Callsign Brewery and several local barbecue restaurants to come and do pop-up work for festivals and events in the city such as First Fridays. If the venture is successful, it could be the first step toward opening a new restaurant.

Bryant said he connected to Callsign through a mutual business contact who suggested Big Head Burger to them.

“Kansas City’s a first-world city,” Bryant said. “The food is amazing. It’s a lot bigger and more diverse than what people give it credit for.”

Right now, Bryant said, he’ll working on getting the first pop-up ready, hoping to participate in the First Friday for May, and will do several events per month. He wants to start out small and gradually work his way up patiently.

“It’s just an initial step,” Bryant said. “It’s a big step, and it’s four-and-a-half hours away, but if we take care of business and do what we need to do, then we’ll continue to take steps and do more and be bigger.”

But for a place that grinds its own meat for the burgers and cuts its own fries, that might be just the right pace.

“It’s always a work in progress, there’s always ways to improve, to get better, to improve the customer’s experience,” Bryant said. “But we like what we do, we keep it simple here, and try to deliver with the best flavor and the freshest ingredients.”

