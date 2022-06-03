Local residents receive honors from state, extension service

CEDAR FALLS – Marilyn Teig of Denver received a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Gov. Kim Reynolds during a special recognition ceremony at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Teig and Judy Walsten of Cedar Falls are being honored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County this year with length of service awards for their commitment to the Black Hawk County 4-H Program. Teig andWalsten have served for 45 and 35 years, respectively.
Photos: The Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration
Nurses Event 1
The Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses recipients are, from left, Chelsea Kullen, Jennifer Sherrets, Wendy Potter, Betty Marshall, Cindy Powell, Crystal McCarty Peters, Yolanda Wilson, Roberta Murray, Julie McCleeary, Claudia Robinson, Laura Skillen, Shawn Pierce, Traci Hewitt and Judy Owen received their awards during the fourth annual Top Nurses celebration on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 2
Mark Eggleston, spiritual care and visitation administrator at WesternHome communities, speaks at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 3
Millisa Tierney, CEO of NewAldaya Lifescapes, speaks at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 4
Crystal McCarty Peters of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 5
Claudia Robinson of the Black Hawk County Health Department receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls. Janet Johnson, president of the North Iowa Media Group, which includes The Courier, presents the certificate.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 6
Julie McCleeary of UnityPoint Internal Medicine North Crossing and UnityPoint Clinic LGBTQ receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 7
Betty Marshall of UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 8
Roberta Murray of Western Home Communities receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 9
Judy Owen of UnityPoint Health-Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 10
Cindy Powell of UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 11
Jennifer Sherrets of NewAldaya Lifescape receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 12
Laura Skillen of Cedar Valley Hospice receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 13
Yolanda Wilson of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 14
Traci Hewitt of MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Treatment Center receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses Event 15
Chelsea Kullen of Bickford Assisted Living of Cedar Falls receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.