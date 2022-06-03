 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local residents receive honors from state, extension service

  • Chris Zoeller

CEDAR FALLS – Marilyn Teig of Denver received a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Gov. Kim Reynolds during a special recognition ceremony at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Teig and Judy Walsten of Cedar Falls are being honored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County this year with length of service awards for their commitment to the Black Hawk County 4-H Program. Teig andWalsten have served for 45 and 35 years, respectively.

