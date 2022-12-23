Local reporter turns morning misery into viral fame

WATERLOO — When KWWL-TV sports reporter Mark Woodley went out to cover Thursday’s blizzard he knew he was in for a rough night, but he didn’t know he'd become an overnight sensation.

With all the games he was set to cover snowed out, Woodley was assigned to do the early morning weather instead. Running on three hours of sleep, Woodley was not shy about letting his colleagues and viewers know he was well out of his comfort zone.

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

“I normally do sports. Everything is cancelled here for the next couple of days, so what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he normally wakes up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same?” Woodley griped on air.

“I didn’t realize there was a 3:30 also in the morning until today.”

Woodley put together a supercut of that footage, taken from 14 spots between 4:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, thinking it would be something for his family and friends to enjoy. At the insistence of his sister-in-law he put it on Twitter. Expecting the 20 to 30 likes he normally gets, he was stunned to find it went viral with over 5 million views, getting picked up by celebrities like film director Judd Apatow and basketball great Rex Chapman. Then his phone blew up with requests for interviews from The Washington Post, TMZ and the "Today" show.

“It’s been insane. I could’ve never, ever imagine this happening, and the funny thing is you always wonder, ‘Maybe I’ll make it big some day. What am I going to be known for?’” Woodley said. “And crotchety old weather reporter was never on my list of things I thought I’d be getting famous for.”

RAYGUN, an Iowa clothing retailer with a store in Cedar Falls, also got in on the video’s popularity, creating shirts emblazoned with snippets like “Mark Woodley: Sports and Blizzards” and “The outdoors is not heated.” A portion of the proceeds will go to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Despite the snarky candor contained in the clip, Woodley says the station has been overwhelmingly supportive of him and is enjoying the attention he’s brought – perhaps even more than he is.

However, Woodley noted that the blizzard was no joke, and he was taking the job seriously and professionally.

“The one thing I want people to know is the supercut video that was on Twitter, that was like the trailer of a bad comedy movie,” Woodley said. “All the funny parts were those 90 seconds, and the rest of the report was very serious.”

Woodley said he has no expectations his newfound popularity will be long term but he’s enjoyed his 15 minutes all the same.

“I imagine for the most part this is going to die down in the next couple of days and I’ll be forgotten in a few days,” he said. “But man, it’s been super fun.”