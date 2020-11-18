Local postal workers, allies promote future of U.S. Postal Service

WATERLOO – The Iowa Postal Workers Union hosted an online rally Tuesday evening as part of a national day of action organized by the American Postal Workers Union.
Kimberly Karol, president of the Iowa Postal Workers Union, moderated what she called a celebration and a discussion with postal workers and community allies about the critical role of the U.S. Postal Service in the 2020 election. She also highlighted the need for Congress to provide $25 billion in immediate COVID-19 relief and to permanently stop the “mail slowdown policies” introduced by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in July.
The Zoom meeting included Congresswoman Cindy Axne, Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz, Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder, and other officials.
Karol said the Cedar Valley’s efforts to support its mail system have played a role nationally. DeJoy temporarily halted the operational and workforce changes he launched prior to the contentious 2020 election because of “the pressure put on by Americans.”
Karol said DeJoy’s changes would eliminate 64 million postal service working hours, which “ultimately is what causes the mail to be delayed.”
Veeder, who has been auditor and commissioner of elections in Black Hawk County since 1988, said the 2020 general election was “by far the biggest turnout of absentee voters.”
The county reported more than 66,000 voters in the last election cycle. About 25,000 of those voted at the polls, and about 60%, or 40,000 people, voted absentee.
This surpassed the record amount of absentee voters set in 2012 when the county recorded 44%, he said.
Because of concerns raised nationally about the efficiency of the Postal Service ahead of the election, a drop box was set up outside the Auditor’s Office in Waterloo. Veeder said more than 11,000 voters returned absentee ballots in the box, with more than 19,000 returning them by mail.
“This was absentee voting on a scale we’ve never seen before,” he said. “We had not only the highest number of ballots we’ve ever sent out before, but we had the best return rate.”
Veeder also said he saw no evidence of any mail slowdown with the surge in mail-in ballots during the pandemic. He said 19 absentee ballots came in late and counted because they were postmarked on Election Day, and only 13 ballots that came in late were rejected because they were postmarked after the election.
“That’s a tiny fraction,” he said. “I’m completely satisfied with the job the postal service did and willing to continue to work with them in the future.”
Voting at home
Veeder and other officials said they would like to see the election process eventually go to all mail-in voting.
“We’re running two elections now,” Veeder said. “It’s a huge task of running ballots out, getting them recorded when they come back in, and all the time we’re preparing for the very high-stress environment of in-person voting all in one day.”
Support Local Journalism
Iowa National Association of Letter Carriers President Herb Copley has been advocating to state legislators for a vote-at-home process for the past five years.
“Unfortunately voting has turned political, and it should not be political. It’s a right we’re entitled to,” he said.
This year half of the polling staff in Black Hawk County were unwilling to work the election because of the coronavirus, Veeder said. Fifteen of the county’s 58 polling sites also refused to take part this year. Luckily, he said, the community worked well together and several people volunteered to learn the process of working at the polls.
“And we didn’t have long lines largely because so many people voted absentee,” Veeder said.
Banks
Supervisor Schwartz said he would like to see those in communities with few or no banks be able to use the Postal Service for banking services.
“The Postal Service has been the lifeline to rural America,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot of banks on the east and north end of Waterloo outside of downtown area. … But we do see payday lenders, check-into-cash and other predatory industries.”
Seniors
Mike McCarthy with the Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans said an increasing number of seniors are relying on the Postal Service for their medicine and groceries.
“There’s a lot more services that need to be extended to seniors that the U.S. Postal Service can provide,” he said.
Especially during a pandemic, he said, seniors and many others rely on the mail as a vital link for communication and staying connected to family.
“We are isolated physically, but that doesn’t mean we need to be isolated mentally and spiritually,” McCarthy said.
Military
John Jadryev with the Iowa chapter of Veterans for Peace said veterans and Postal Service workers share a common pride in completing a mission.
He noted military members not only rely on the mail to stay in touch with family while they are overseas, but they also vote by mail, and 330,000 veterans rely on VA medical centers to mail their prescriptions.
“In Vietnam, mail call was a real important part of the day. It was the only connection with home,” he said.
A guest in the costume of Santa also popped into the meeting to remind everyone of the importance of mail during the holidays and named postal workers this year’s “honorary elves.”
“We take great pride this time of year, this is where we shine,” Karol said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.