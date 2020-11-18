Local postal workers, allies promote future of U.S. Postal Service

The county reported more than 66,000 voters in the last election cycle. About 25,000 of those voted at the polls, and about 60%, or 40,000 people, voted absentee.

This surpassed the record amount of absentee voters set in 2012 when the county recorded 44%, he said.

Because of concerns raised nationally about the efficiency of the Postal Service ahead of the election, a drop box was set up outside the Auditor’s Office in Waterloo. Veeder said more than 11,000 voters returned absentee ballots in the box, with more than 19,000 returning them by mail.

“This was absentee voting on a scale we’ve never seen before,” he said. “We had not only the highest number of ballots we’ve ever sent out before, but we had the best return rate.”

Veeder also said he saw no evidence of any mail slowdown with the surge in mail-in ballots during the pandemic. He said 19 absentee ballots came in late and counted because they were postmarked on Election Day, and only 13 ballots that came in late were rejected because they were postmarked after the election.

“That’s a tiny fraction,” he said. “I’m completely satisfied with the job the postal service did and willing to continue to work with them in the future.”

Voting at home