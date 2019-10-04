CEDAR FALLS — Bill Witt, local photographer and author, will be featured at the next edition of the Hartman Reserve 2nd Sunday Speaker Series on Oct. 13.
Witt will share select photos from his portfolio as well as some science and wisdom about winged creatures found in a prairie. The event starts at 2 p.m. in the community room at the Hartman Interpretive Building.
His award-winning writing and photos have published in The Iowan, Smithsonian Guides to Natural America, the Nature Conservancy, Sierra Club, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and other publications.
The series features a different speaker on the second Sunday of each month on various topics related to natural resources. No registration is required for this hourlong event and there is no cost, but donations are welcome.
The entrance to Hartman is located at 657 Reserve Drive.
