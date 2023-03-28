CEDAR FALLS – Local photographer John McCormick will be the next Second Sunday Speaker at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 in the Community Room at Hartman Reserve.

The title of his presentation is "Timeless Peru: Landscapes, Wildlife and Archeological Treasures."

McCormick will share photos of spectacular landscapes, diverse wildlife and a rich culture. There is no cost to attend and no registration is necessary.

The main entrance to Hartman Reserve Nature Center is located at 657 Reserve Drive in Cedar Falls.

