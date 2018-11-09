CEDAR FALLS — Awards were handed out Thursday in a celebration of National Philanthropy Day.
The luncheon, set at the Hilton Garden Inn, is held annually by the Northeast Iowa Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals to recognize the efforts of volunteerism and philanthropy in the Cedar Valley.
This year’s recipients were:
- Gift of the Heart: Philanthropy, given to a person or persons whose lifetime or long-term achievements exemplify commitment and dedication toward helping society. The winner was Carol Luce, who teaches a service learning class at Waterloo Columbus High School. Also nominated were Paige and Neil Price for their philanthropic efforts toward improving the lives of those in need.
- Gift of the Heart: Legacy, given to an individual or organization that inspires philanthropic endeavors by individuals in subsequent generations. The winner was Bob Brown, a longtime community volunteer who for years headed up a free Christmas Day dinner at Westminster Presbyterian Church and has been president or chairman of more than two dozen community organizations and charities. Also nominated was Floyd Winter, a retired education leader and longtime community volunteer.
- Gift of the Heart: Governance, given to a board of directors whose actions demonstrate philanthropic leadership, d
- irect involvement and financial support of a nonprofit organization in Northeast Iowa. The winner was the board of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, whose members are actively involved in giving of their time and financial support. Others nominated were the Diamonds and Fields group in Parkersburg and FIRE Foundation of NE Iowa.
- Gift of the Heart: Community Partnerships, given to a corporation, group or nonprofit organization that has employed a unique and innovative approach to improving its philanthropic endeavors through a new or existing successful partnership. The winner is Veridian Credit Union and the Salvation Army’s Give Warmth program. This is a relatively new program to provide coats to those in need that used Veridian’s many locations to serve as collection points for donations. Others nominated were Prairie Lakes Church and the Wesley Seminary at Indiana Wesleyan University and Love INC of the Cedar Valley.
- Give of the Heart: Youth, given to a young person or a group who have demonstrated a significant impact on their community through a philanthropic program. The winner was Waterloo Salvation Basketball, a newly formed team by Charles Masmar at the Salvation Army, which grew into player volunteerism as a way to give back. Also nominated was the Teen Trust program through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
All of the winners were provided a $250 grant from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to give to the charity of their choice.
