WATERLOO – Two new honorees will be inducted into the Mid American All Music Association Hall of Fame.
Harpist Susan Sinnett and singer Linda Jacobson will receive the honor on Oct. 13 at an extravaganza at Electric Park Ballroom.
Doors open at 2 p.m., followed by the program at 3 p.m.
“I was really surprised and honored. I’m familiar with the association because I’ve played for their events several times,” said Sinnett, who is past president of the Central Iowa chapter of the American Harp Society. She plays freelance at numerous events as well as weddings.
She began playing harp at age 9, studying with a high school neighbor “who grew up to be the legendary harpist Susann McDonald,” Sinnett said. Sinnett studied harp at the University of Illinois and University of Northern Iowa and spent her summers studying the instrument in Chicago.
The harp is a challenging instrument to master, but Sinnett fell in love with it. “It’s like a language I’ve been familiar with my entire life.”
Jacobson, who has been singing professionally for 30 years, began her career with the show band Sweet Memories. Over the years, she has performed with other bands and at nightclubs and for gatherings, including weddings, as a singing DJ. Now Jacobson enjoys singing for nursing home residents and at memory care units.
“People who have dementia and Alzheimer’s disease sometimes can be reached or connect with the music, and it’s beautiful to see,” said Jacobson. She sings old-time favorites, as well as tunes from the 1950s and ’60s.
She’s thrilled to receive the MAMA recognition during her 30th anniversary year. “I’ll have a little reminder to put on my mantel for all the hard work. It is hard work, but it’s also rewarding.”
Other new inductees are Dr. Tom Davis and George Mattison. Previous honorees include Joseph Guinta, Des Moines Symphony maestro, and opera baritone Simon Estes.
The Midwest All Music Association is a nonprofit organization that supports music in the schools and organizations.
In addition to the awards presentation, the extravaganza will feature music by Richie Lee & The Fabulous ‘50s, the Jammers, Midnite Express, Homegrown Backwater and RJ Rider and the Past Masters.
There will be a silent auction and autograph session. Food and beverages will be available.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 by calling 290-8097 or at the door for $20. A table of eight can be reserved for $250.
