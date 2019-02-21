WATERLOO — A community-wide black history celebration of music, dance and spoken word is planned Friday evening at West High School.
“Celebrating Our Story” will be held at 6 p.m. in E.W. Kersenbrock Auditorium. The free first-time event features community leaders presenting “little moments in black history,” said organizer Felicia Smith-Nalls, and local entertainers performing a wide range of musical and dance acts.
“We’re going to run everything from classical to hip-hop because African-Americans are infused in all that music,” she noted. “It’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be a good comprehensive look at Waterloo.
“Black history is Waterloo history,” added Smith-Nalls. “We are in the fabric and tapestry. It’s our history.”
Nearly 20 people or groups will take the stage, but she does not expect the event to last more than 1-1/2 hours. Each act and every speaker will have less than four minutes to perform.
“I wanted it to feel like a show,” said Smith-Nalls, with a series of short pieces. “I want it to feel light in the sense of time, not in the sense of content.”
She is a performer who also organizes Waterloo’s North End Fest and various Cedar Valley musical showcases. Smith-Nalls looks at this as a start to what could be an annual event. She came to putting this event together with some specific ideas.
Smith-Nalls approached the Waterloo Writing Project, a writer’s workshop for middle and high school students, and asked the group to perform a version of “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised,” a piece by musician and spoken word artist Gil Scott-Heron.
She told the group, “I want you to open the show. I want you to chew this up and really write on it. They dug in,” said Smith-Nalls.
“All the dance groups, I asked them to dig in and do some historical dance pieces,” she added. Gospel groups, a violist, and rap artists will perform, as well.
Joshalyn “Rocki” Hickey Johnson and Cheryl “Chaveevah” Banks Ferguson, hosts of the North End Update on Facebook, will provide the welcome. A series of political and community leaders will be interspersed throughout the program, briefly speaking on the “Lasting Legacy” of various points in black history.
The event will be closed by Kingsley Botchway, chief officer of human resources and equity for Waterloo Community Schools. Smith-Nalls said Botchway is one of the sponsors, providing financial support to hold the showcase at Kersenbrock Auditorium.
Others also helped to offset costs, enabling the event to be free. Among those are The Studio and Lyrikal, who designed the poster for the showcase and will be mixing the music, and musician Matthew Anderson, who is handling the show’s live music portions.
