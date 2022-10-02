 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Pack the Bus campaign to gather supplies for American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge

The Pack the Bus campaign to benefit the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge is gearing up.

On Friday, volunteers set up bus displays at Hy-Vee food stores in Waterloo and Cedar Falls for the public to donate supplies.

“Hy-Vee’s have partnered with us for a number of years. Yearly in October, each Saturday volunteers are stationed at entrances of the local stores and give a short wish-list to customers of items they might consider purchasing while shopping to benefit Hope Lodge,” said Candy Nardini.

The Pack the Bus project was Nardini’s brainchild as a member of the Relay for Life ACS Committee. Hope Lodge provides free lodging for cancer patients and their caregivers who are traveling at least 45 miles from their home to receive outpatient cancer treatment through University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Supplies can be purchased and dropped off at the Pack the Bus display at each store location. There also is a round-up option at registers to donate additional funds.

On the last Monday in October, all the supplies gathered through Pack the Bus will be loaded into a rental truck and delivered to Hope Lodge.

