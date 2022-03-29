Local organizations seeking volunteers

CEDAR FALLS -- The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:
- The UNI Culture and Intensive English Program needs volunteers on Tuesday to have conversations with international students to help them practice their English/
- Fortepan Iowa is looking for people to help out with the tagging of photos, and for those versed in local history, they need help with dating the photos.
- Safe Routes Iowa Northland Region is looking for those to help with their Bike Rodeo this year.
Call or visit the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015, information@vccv.org, or www.vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
